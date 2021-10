Sept. 25 was the last day for the “Investigation, Imagination, Invention” art exhibit in the Main Art Gallery at UTSA. There were pieces from various artists: Jess T. Dugan (Chicago), Sarah Fox (San Antonio), Ellen Mueller (Minneapolis), Marivi Ortiz-Shoda (Chicago) and Cayla Skillin-Brauchle (Salem, Oregon). Some of the art pieces were intriguing, while others were more strange and confusing. Art can be meant to probe the mind and to cause a specific or multidimensional experience: as a commentary on the state of our culture or as a voice for the experiences of the artist.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO