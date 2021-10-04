WPKN’s Favorite Tracks of the Week – 10/3/21

Bruce Sudano: Cosmic Ride – Ode to a Nightingale (Purple Heart, 2021) Van Der Graaf Generator: W – Pawn Hearts (deluxe) (UMG, 2021) William Doyle: The Unanswered Why – single (Tough Love, 2021) Sofia Rei: La Quinta Pata – Umbral (Sofia Rei, 2021) Donovan’s Brain: River of Tears – Sandbox...
It was 1963 and The Beatles had yet to hit it big in America. At the time, however, the “Fab Four” were a top band in the United Kingdom, and Roy Orbison was looking for a local act to bring in crowds for his first UK tour. The American crooner...
Dave Grohl’s memoir, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is published today, October 5, and among its many entertaining stories is an account of a memorable dinner the Foo Fighters’ frontman held for AC/DC and Paul McCartney in 2015, which ended with the superstar musicians and their partners dancing to a live jazz band.
Musicians jumping between different bands and solo careers were not uncommon in the rock ‘n’ roll scene of the late 20th century, but few did this dance as well as Canadian-born singer/songwriter Neil Young. Born in Toronto, Canada, in 1945, Young grew up in a golden age of rock ‘n’...
Steve Forbert - The Magic Tree (Version 1) Steve Forbert The Magic Tree (Version 1) Oh, to Be Back with You WMG - Giant 1995 USGI10100453. All Or Nothin' New West Records 2014 Rock US27Q1630612. Tim Kapeluck - Road Nowhere. Tim Kapeluck Road Nowhere. By Time and Gravity...
Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora wrote this with Desmond Child, a prolific songwriter who was brought in by the record company to give them a more commercial sound like he did for Kiss on ‘I was Made For Loving You”. The characters Tommy and Gina were based on a...
Carlos Santana has released the video for “Move” featuring Rob Thomas with additional vocals from American Authors. The song will appear on Blessings and Miracles, which arrives on October 15th via BMG and is available for preorder.
In the new black-and-white visual, Thomas and Santana perform in a storm where lightning strikes in a setting befitting the electric jam.
“‘Move’ came about very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” Santana said in a statement of his reteaming with Thomas. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob. The song is about awakening...
With so many songs out in the world, artists can oftentimes find themselves wanting to cover some of their favorites. But sometimes, those covers wind up more popular than the original. Read through some popular covers throughout the years, as some might surprise you.
I’m a child of the early sixties who grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey, a scrappy town that reminds me in many ways of Bridgeport, which has been my home base since 2015. With the help of my two older and beloved sisters, as we grew up together in the 1960s, the most exciting and adventurous decade for music in our lifetimes, I developed a sweet tooth for “snappy” (think: crisp new wave), “crackly” (think: old-vinyl-friendly) and “poppy” music (think: music that combines melodic hooks, art, and unabashed catchiness mixed sometimes with adventure, curiosity, angst and abrasiveness, and maybe more than a little nostalgia and melancholy). The Beatles were and still are a “ground zero” of sorts, my alpha and omega. Their melodic gifts and restless experimentation are at my very core. In 1979, when punk and new wave was really thriving in the U.K. and slowly starting to take hold in the U.S, I started to attend Syracuse University for TV and Radio, and that moment in music still resonates deeply with me.
Mark Zaleski Band. Origin Records. Perhaps we need to start off by saying what isn’t on this Dave Brubeck tribute album. Though composed by saxophonist Paul Desmond, it was recorded by Desmond, Brubeck, and other members of the Dave Brubeck Quartet on July 1, 1959, for what became the group’s legendary album, Time Out.
Black Thought is taking his talents to the theater stage. The lead rapper of Hip-Hop group The Roots will make his Off-Broadway debut in the upcoming musical Black No More. According to the New York Times, the musician, legal name Tariq Trotter, will also be writing the music and lyrics for the play.
“The music transcends genre,” the rapper shared with the Times. “But most of it feels like Black music. I feel like this play, we might be able to break it down and use it as an education in the origins and history of Black music.”
He added, “I felt like we were able...
An artist named Mr. Cooper has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Drake and Chris Brown with regards to their song "No Guidance," claiming that they infringed on his copyright by copying his lyrics and melodies. Cooper is claiming that CB and Drake were inspired by his song "I Love Your Dress" because, in both songs, the artists sing, "You got it, girl, you got it." However, the general public thinks that Cooper is reaching hard, and thousands of people, including Chance The Rapper, Masika Kalysha, Tobe Nwigwe, and others, are hysterically laughing at Cooper's attempt to gain clout.
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Twitter had a field day with a video that surfaced from the BET Hip Hop Awards this week showing Jayda Cheaves leaving LL Cool J hanging after he went to shake her hand.
Has recalled a time when he would “publicly disavow” Jimi Hendrix due to racist comments that audiences used to sling at him. Speaking to NME, Morello looked back on his experiences with racism, which happened during the early days of his guitar-playing career. “I used to publicly disavow Jimi Hendrix...
