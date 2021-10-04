CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even with broken wrist, Keytaon Thompson keeps producing for Cavaliers

 5 days ago

Anytime Keytaon Thompson’s name is brought up to Bronco Mendenhall, the coach can’t help but break out into a wide smile. While Thompson’s numbers weren’t eye-popping in Virginia’s win over Miami, they were significant from the strategic standpoint. The Hurricanes defense was focusing hard on watching where the big receiver/running back lined up, which helped other receivers find openings in the Miami secondary.

