Leaked records open a “Pandora” box of financial secrets

A study reveals which factors influence the willingness for vaccination across Europe. To find out more about people who do not want to be vaccinated or are still undecided, a research team from the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy used data from the second SHARE Corona Survey. SHARE, the Survey on Health, Ageing and Retirement in Europe, very recently collected data on vaccination uptake and a number of influential factors for about 47,000 individuals in the high-risk 50+ age group across 27 European countries and Israel.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 20 HOURS AGO