Exclusive Premiere: Vince Watson – Universal Language (Decoded Mix)
2021 has been a monster year for Vince Watson with releases on Get Physical, Tronic, SushiTech, All Day I Dream, his own Everysoul Audio and a host of remixes. But now Vince ends the year and takes things up a notch to bring his label’s biggest and most adventurous release to date : ‘DnA [re]Sequenced’ and on this we present the [re]Sequenced Sampler – 3 brand new mixes from the DnA album by Vince himself, as a taster for the album being released next month, which features Carl Craig, Claude Young, Jon Dixon, Steve Rachmad, John Beltran, Shawn Rudiman, Stephen Lopkina nd Stephen Brown.www.decodedmagazine.com
