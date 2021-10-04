CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID vaccination added to requirements for immigrants seeking permanent residency

By Chad Bradley
 5 days ago

Immigrants to the U.S. now are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services policy update that took effect Friday. The update, which applies to those seeking permanent residency in the U.S., adds COVID-19 to a list of required vaccinations against such illnesses as polio, measles, mumps and hepatitis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

