CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Biden Continues Obama Purge of Patriotic Officers—Now Lt. Col. Scheller

By Congressman Dr. Paul Gosar
prescottenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween 2010 and 2013 Obama engaged in a purge of good military officers, a total of 197. officers who were loyal to the United States and its Constitution were fired or forced out. Biden is continuing that shameful legacy. What Obama, and now Biden want, are “woke” officers who believe that our military should have men in dresses, that our veterans are all “domestic terrorists” and racism against white people is good. The goofball Gen. Milley, who single handedly lost the Afghanistan War, left Americans behind to be held as hostages, and who incompetently bombed 10 civilians, including 7 children, exemplifies the Obama-Biden military leadership. Our troops on the frontline, indeed all Americans, deserve so much better.

prescottenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller: A 21st century Billy Mitchell

In 1925, the Army court-martialed Col. Billy Mitchell for speaking out against political decisions he believed was dangerous to our nation. Col. Mitchell was a zealous advocate of airpower, arguing publicly with Army and Navy brass who refused to learn the lessons of World War 1. Just four years short...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Lt. Col. Scheller to face Marine court-martial over Afghan criticisms

Marine Corps officials at Camp Lejeune, N.C. ordered a court-martial for Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, a 17-year veteran who released several videos and social media posts sharply criticizing senior U.S. government and military leaders over operations in Afghanistan. He has been charged with six violations of the Uniform Code of...
MILITARY
Washington Times

Lt. Col. Scheller freed from the brig ahead of hearing on potential court-martial

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, who has waged a one-man social media campaign against top government and military leaders over their failures in Afghanistan, is out of the brig at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, after spending a week behind bars for criticizing his bosses. Officials on Tuesday said they released...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Patriotic#Hostage#Americans#Marine#U S Military#Taliban
Washington Times

Lt. Col. Scheller to remain in the brig until next week without charges

Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller will remain in the brig until at least next week following an initial hearing into his insubordination case Thursday at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Lt. Col. Scheller, a combat veteran with 17 years in the Marine Corps, is in pre-trial confinement and facing four possible...
MILITARY
texasbreaking.com

Three Congressmen Send Letter To Secretary Of Navy To Ask About Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller

Three congressmen have reportedly sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) to ask about Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. Scheller was relieved of his duties after he openly criticized the senior officials of the United States Military concerning the withdrawal of the troops from Afghanistan. Later, Scheller was placed in the brig, where he waits for his pre-trial.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wabcradio.com

Hearing today for Marine Lt. Col. Scheller behind bars for publicly criticizing Afghanistan withdrawal

NEW YORK (77WABC) – Lt. Col. Stu Scheller, the Marine officer who posted a viral video demanding accountability from military leaders for the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan, is now in the brig, Marine officials confirmed. Reportedly Scheller is in solitary confinement and was only allowed a two-minute phone call with his parents where he told them he was OK and to call his attorney.
MILITARY
CBS Austin

Congressmen ask for answers after Lt. Col. Scheller was put in the brig

CAMP LEJEUNE — Three congressmen have sent a letter to the Secretary of the Navy, asking for more information on the status of USMC Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller. Last month, Scheller posted videos slamming military leadership for the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan, and this week the Marine Corps confirmed that when Scheller continued his criticisms on social media after a gag order was put in place, he was placed in the brig at Camp Lejeune.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WashingtonExaminer

Obama says US 'desperately needs' Biden agenda

Former President Barack Obama said President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, hinging now on a $3.5 trillion rebuilding proposal being fought over in Congress, is something the United States “desperately needs.”. In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Obama made the case for his former vice president’s economic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

Biden turns back on reporters, refuses to take questions after remarks on dismal jobs report

President Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and walked away as they shouted questions on Friday following his remarks on a bleak September jobs report. Biden, speaking from the controversial set across the street from the White House, offered his signature "may God protect our troops" closing line before quickly exiting as reporters yelled questions over each other.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
Axios

McAuliffe changes tune on Biden

Terry McAuliffe latched onto President Biden late this summer as he sought to boost his campaign for governor of Virginia. Now, with his race tightened, the Democrat admits the president is "unpopular" in the state. Why it matters: The off-year election in Virginia is often viewed as a national bellwether....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Roll Call Online

Biden pushes back on opposition to vaccine mandates

President Joe Biden made the case in a national address Thursday that vaccine mandates are essential for economic recovery and ending the pandemic, pushing back on concerns amid a culture war controversy. “I’ve tried everything in my power to get people vaccinated,” Biden said, naming lotteries, time off from work...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy