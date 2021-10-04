Biden Continues Obama Purge of Patriotic Officers—Now Lt. Col. Scheller

Between 2010 and 2013 Obama engaged in a purge of good military officers, a total of 197. officers who were loyal to the United States and its Constitution were fired or forced out. Biden is continuing that shameful legacy. What Obama, and now Biden want, are “woke” officers who believe that our military should have men in dresses, that our veterans are all “domestic terrorists” and racism against white people is good. The goofball Gen. Milley, who single handedly lost the Afghanistan War, left Americans behind to be held as hostages, and who incompetently bombed 10 civilians, including 7 children, exemplifies the Obama-Biden military leadership. Our troops on the frontline, indeed all Americans, deserve so much better.