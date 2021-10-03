CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Bye Bye Plastic Foundation holds ‘Clean The Beat’ event at ADE

By Decoded Magazine
decodedmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClean The Beat (CTB) is a new global event series of artist-led, musically-powered beach and city cleanups, with clearly identified goals for the plastic collected. Having launched with a successful premier event in Miami, Florida where over 100 participants including 16 DJs collected a massive 1425 kilos of trash, Bye Bye Plastic Foundation continues the momentum of their mission by announcing their second iteration to take place on the canals of Amsterdam this during this year’s much-awaited ADE.

www.decodedmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Complex

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi Found Brotherhood and Soul on ‘BMF’

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Creating a show that’s inspired by a true story can have its challenges. Randy Huggins was entrusted with writing and creating STARZ’s latest series BMF, based on the Flenory Brothers from Detroit and the Black Mafia Family drug empire they started in the late 1980s. Huggins felt the pressure that comes with telling a real-life story when the people who inspired it and lived it are still around and directly involved with the project. 50 Cent executive produced the series and together with Huggins they have been able to recreate a fictional world that accurately depicts the real lifestyle and the environment that birthed Demetrius Flenory and Terry Flenory, aka Big Meech and Southwest T, two of the most notorious drug lords in the country’s history. Casting those two main roles was the most crucial part of it all. Bringing on 21-year-old Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. to play his own father was critical to 50 when creating the series, and it added to the authenticity of the story.
TV SERIES
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Society
Local
Florida Entertainment
Miami, FL
Entertainment
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
TravelNoire

Holly Robinson Peete Calls Out Air Canada For Preventing Sons From Boarding Plane

Holly Robinson Peete is calling out Air Canada after the actress claims the airline barred her two sons from boarding a flight. Peete addressed the airline directly on Twitter, stating, “Excuse me @AirCanada, but you got some explaining to do! My sons have just been refused to get on the airplane and travel because they couldn’t produce our credit card that paid for the tickets. One of them is a minor, and now they are stranded in the airport!!!”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Feldt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ade#Plastic Waste#Plastics#Single Use Plastic#Ctb#Plastic Whale#Circular Furniture#The Heartfeldt Foundation#Dutch#The Eco Rider
Hello Magazine

Princess Anne nails autumnal fashion in bold tartan dress

Looking regal in red, Princess Anne paid a visit to St Barnabas Church of England Primary School in Worcester on Friday, where HRH planted a tree as part of The Queen's Green Canopy initiative. Dressed for autumn, the Princess Royal wore an on-trend blue and green tartan dress for her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
healthing.ca

Beloved Montreal neuroscientist dies at 43

MONTREAL — Nadia Chaudhri, the Montreal neuroscientist who gained a worldwide following while spending her dying months raising funds for scientists from under-represented backgrounds, has died at age 43. Concordia University says Chaudhri died on Oct. 5 after a yearlong battle with ovarian cancer. Chaudhri gained a large Twitter following...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito & Brian Laundrie Almost Canceled Fatal Cross-Country Trip For Intimate Beach Wedding But Were Forced To Push Date Because Of Pandemic

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie's doomed cross-country road trip almost didn't happen. The late 22-year-old vlogger's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, told Fox News that Gabby and Brian's plans changed after they were forced to postpone their dream beach wedding due to Covid-19. Article continues below advertisement. “Covid happened so they put...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Netherlands
distinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Bear Eats Moose After Dragging It To Shoulder of Road

It must be a good day for a bear when they land a moose. In all fairness, this big brown bear didn't hunt the moose down - the moose was injured by being hit by a passing vehicle. But a bear is not above eating a little roadkill, especially if it's fresh.
ANIMALS
azbigmedia.com

Sam Fox brings Fly Bye to Desert Ridge

More Phoenicians will soon be able to enjoy Fly Bye’s freaking delicious square pan pizza and crispy chicken. Sam Fox is at it again bringing craveable eats to the North Phoenix neighborhood with his newest creation, Fly Bye, serving up his personal favorite Detroit-style square pan pizza and crispy chicken. Fly Bye brings the fun with creative flavors, decadent sauces, and twists on downright tasty comfort foods.
PHOENIX, AZ
bravotv.com

Kenya Moore Dazzles in a Bright Red Lace Cape Dress

Kenya Moore is putting her glamorous fall style on display. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member looked gorgeous while donning a red lace cape dress, as captured in a recent photo on Instagram. On October 8, Kenya took to Instagram to show off her stunning seasonal attire. The Atlanta...
CELEBRITIES
decodedmagazine.com

Flight Facilities announce forthcoming ‘Forever’ LP

Producer duo and live electronic act Flight Facilities announced the release date for their long awaited sophomore album Forever, arriving November 12 on Future Classic and Glassnote Records. Flight Facilities announce the forthcoming album alongside the release of their aptly named title track ‘Forever’ featuring indie-pop sibling duo Broods. The...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy