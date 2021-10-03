SoundCloud celebrates Black History Month in the UK
In celebration of Black History Month in the UK, SoundCloud is elevating the leading voices, artists and communities driving music culture in the UK and beyond. The month-long program features a series of artist-led content, including guest-curated playlists from some of today’s most exciting artists shaping the future of music, a new episode of SoundCloud’s The Journey with Afrobeats pioneer Juls, and a billboard campaign in cities across the UK promoting “Proud to Be”.www.decodedmagazine.com
