CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

SoundCloud celebrates Black History Month in the UK

By Decoded Magazine
decodedmagazine.com
 6 days ago

In celebration of Black History Month in the UK, SoundCloud is elevating the leading voices, artists and communities driving music culture in the UK and beyond. The month-long program features a series of artist-led content, including guest-curated playlists from some of today’s most exciting artists shaping the future of music, a new episode of SoundCloud’s The Journey with Afrobeats pioneer Juls, and a billboard campaign in cities across the UK promoting “Proud to Be”.

www.decodedmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Black History Month 2021: When is it, how did it start and how is it commemorated?

Black History Month is an annual observance that commemorates the history and achievements of members of the black community.In the US – where it originated in the early 20th century – the month is also known as African-American History Month.Here is everything you need to know about Black History Month:When is it?Black History Month takes place every year in the UK in October.The annual observance is also commemorated in other parts of Europe during October, including Ireland and the Netherlands.Celebrating Black History Month. Here is Claudia Jones one of the founders of Notting Hill Carnival #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/O4iD9EdblQ— Diane Abbott...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

Black History Month: Some of the best TV shows representing the black British and Irish experience

While there is still a long way to go, representation on the small screen has come along in leaps and bounds.This Black History Month, why not watch some TV shows representing all different aspects of the black British and Irish communities?Creatives and academics have picked out their top shows, to start in October and continue for the rest of the year…Sex Education – Abiola Bello, author (a-bello.com)Eric’s reaction to realizing someone has a full-fledged crush on him is honestly too pure pic.twitter.com/pNkG7Xt7i2— Netflix (@netflix) January 20, 2020Abiola Bello has been enjoying the Netflix show Sex Education, particularly for the character...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauryn Hill
Person
Goldlink
Person
Wizkid
Person
Stonebwoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soundcloud#Black History Month#Music Industry#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Pinkpantheress#Afroswing#Uk Afrobeats Fusion#Grime Garage#Unity#British
Vogue

9 Of Vogue’s Favourite Writers Share Their Black History Month Book Picks

The Upper World by Femi Fadugba asks a fundamental question – does our fate lie within our own hands or is it already set from the moment we are born? It is the story of Esso who is trying to survive the day, and Rhia whose story takes place 15 years in the future. Their lives are intertwined in a strange, fascinating way. I love the way the story explores quantum physics, temporal theories and characters with real concerns – all in a very accessible way. The Upper World is a thought-provoking, provocative and entertaining read.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
decodedmagazine.com

LEISURE release anticipated ‘SIDE B EP’

New Zealand five-piece LEISURE have unveiled their new ‘SIDE B EP’ release out 1st October. The five track EP follows after the release of ‘Flipside’, the third EP track after ‘Mesmerised’ and ‘Take Me Higher’. Speaking more on the record, LEISURE comment “Side B is a culmination of moods and atmospheres we worked on in these endlessly unpredictable times, pushing the sonics between both intimate and grandiose perspectives. We always try to create with freedom, and Side B is a progression of letting go and just simply releasing music that feels nice to our ears no matter how it’s created.
MUSIC
decodedmagazine.com

Exclusive Premiere: Vince Watson – Universal Language (Decoded Mix)

2021 has been a monster year for Vince Watson with releases on Get Physical, Tronic, SushiTech, All Day I Dream, his own Everysoul Audio and a host of remixes. But now Vince ends the year and takes things up a notch to bring his label’s biggest and most adventurous release to date : ‘DnA [re]Sequenced’ and on this we present the [re]Sequenced Sampler – 3 brand new mixes from the DnA album by Vince himself, as a taster for the album being released next month, which features Carl Craig, Claude Young, Jon Dixon, Steve Rachmad, John Beltran, Shawn Rudiman, Stephen Lopkina nd Stephen Brown.
MUSIC
Complex

Jayda Cheaves Explains Video of Awkward LL Cool J Encounter at BET Hip Hop Awards

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Twitter had a field day with a video that surfaced from the BET Hip Hop Awards this week showing Jayda Cheaves leaving LL Cool J hanging after he went to shake her hand.
HIP HOP
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy