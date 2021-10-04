Tony Bennett doesn't know he has Alzheimer's

The ‘Poker Face’ singer revealed that she was ‘honored’ to get to be the woman to walk Tony Bennett offstage during his final performance. Lady Gaga, 35, got choked up after she walked Tony Bennett, 95, offstage during his final performance before retirement on August 12. The moment Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, spoke to the iconic crooner backstage was filmed as part of 60 Minutes profile on Tony, which aired on Sunday October 3. Gaga was crying, as she complimented the legendary singer on his performance. “You were so amazing,” she said. Tony, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimers, sounded pleased with how the show went. “The public loved it,” he said. Gaga agreed and offered another compliment. “You were spectacular,” she said.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO