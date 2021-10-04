Stanley Tucci lost sense of taste during cancer treatment
Stanley Tucci found everything tasted of wet cardboard "slathered with someone’s excrement" when he was undergoing cancer treatment. The 60-year-old actor recently explained he underwent chemotherapy and radiation therapy three years ago after doctors discovered a tumour at the base of his tongue, and he's now told of how the "horrible" processes caused him to lose his appetite, as well as develop vertigo and multiple ulcers in his mouth.www.montanarightnow.com
Comments / 0