Science

China science, technology news summary -- Oct. 4

 5 days ago

BEIJING, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- The following is a summary of published science and technology news of China. China unveiled an array of new military and civilian aircraft, its latest space exploration achievements, and a series of cutting-edge electronic technologies and products at this year's Airshow China, or the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province.

AFP

US, China chief trade negotiators hold 'candid exchange'

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to discuss Chinese commercial practices that Washington deems unfair. This was the second consultation between the chief trade negotiators from the world's two biggest economies after relations were damaged under former US president Donald Trump. The two last spoke in May. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu acknowledged the importance of the bilateral trade relationship and the impact that it has not only on the United States and China but also the global economy," the USTR said in a statement. China's state-run Xinhua news agency said the two sides "conducted pragmatic, candid and constructive exchanges."
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's Xi says reunification with Taiwan 'will be realised'

China's President Xi Jinping said Saturday "peaceful reunification" with Taiwan "will be and can be realised", days after Chinese warplanes made record incursions into the air defence zone of the democratically ruled island. Taiwan's defence minister said Wednesday that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades, after around 150 Chinese warplanes -- a record number -- made incursions into Taiwan's air defence zone in recent days.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Southwest China#Science And Technology#Sci Tech#Ipos China#Assure Tech#Hangzhou Rrb Co Ltd#Sci Tech Innovation Board
albuquerquenews.net

Market exchange rates in China -- Oct. 8

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The following are the central parity rates of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, against 24 major currencies announced on Friday by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System:. Currency Unit Central parity rate in yuan. U.S. dollar 100 646.04. Euro 100 746.30. Japanese yen...
MARKETS
The Independent

Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break

China saw a major dip in travel over the past week’s National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan ($535 million) at the box office. The official Xinhua News Agency reported that over the seven-day holiday beginning Oct. 1, China saw 515 million trips taken, just over 70% during the same period last year before the coronavirus outbreak spurred travel restrictions and demands for testing, vaccinations and quarantines. Spending appeared to have bounced back, however, with tourists splashing out 389 billion...
TRAVEL
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Country
China
albuquerquenews.net

United States to seek new trade talks with Beijing

WASHINGTON D.C.: While promising a new approach to economic relations with China, Trade Representative Katherine Tai stressed that the U.S. will take "all steps necessary" to protect its interests. Tai, who was appointed by President Joe Biden in April, added that she will seek new talks with Beijing, claiming China...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How China flights near Taiwan enflame tensions

A recent spate of Chinese military flights off southwestern Taiwan has prompted alarm from the island, which Beijing claims as its own, and is increasing tensions in a region already on edge. The flights are one piece of a complex puzzle in Asia, where the United States and its allies have stepped up their naval maneuvers and Australia announced last month it is acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in a deal seen as a direct challenge to Beijing. Meanwhile, Japan has grown increasingly vocal about China becoming a security threat.Experts agree that armed conflict is not imminent, but as military activity...
POLITICS
The Independent

French senators meet with Taiwan's Tsai at tense time

A group of French senators visiting Taiwan as part of a regular parliamentary exchange met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday morning during a trip that comes in a particularly tense moment between Taiwan and China Tsai spoke briefly before their meeting, giving France's former defense minister, Alain Richard, the Order of Propitious Clouds, a distinction recognizing “his contributions to Taiwan-France relations.” She thanked him for leading an effort in the French Senate to pass a resolution in support of allowing Taiwan to participate in international organizations like the World Health Organization.China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress.Nine months into Joe Biden s presidency, the two sides finally appear to be trying to ease tensions that date from the Trump administration — though U.S. complaints about Chinese policies on trade, Taiwan and other issues are little diminished.A closed-door meeting in Zurich on Wednesday between senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was not accompanied by the public acrimony on display at earlier meetings.After the six-hour talks, the U.S....
FOREIGN POLICY
case.edu

“Crackdown on Academic Collaboration with China Harms American Science”

The Department of Physics will host a lecture with XIaoxing Xi, the Laura H. Carnell Professor of Physics at Temple University and winner of the 2020 Sakharov Prize of the American Physical Society, Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m. Xi will present “Crackdown on Academic Collaboration with China...
SCIENCE
albuquerquenews.net

Washington will realign trade policies towards Beijing, US Trade Rep Katherine Tai to condemn China's 'unfair trade' practices

By Reena BhardwajWashington [US], October 4 (ANI): Trade Representative Katherine Tai plans to give a major speech on the US-China trade relationship and will announce on Monday that China is not complying with the so-called phase one trade deal reached under former President Donald Trump's administration, according to a senior administration official.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerquenews.net

Xinhua world economic news summary at 0930 GMT, Oct. 2

BEIJING -- China's railways handled 16 million passenger trips Friday, China's National Day, the railway operator said Saturday. The China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said 11.4 million passenger trips are expected by rail Saturday, the second day of the weeklong holiday. (China-Holiday-Railway) - - - - CHICAGO -- The...
TRAFFIC
Physics World

The opportunities and challenges of doing science in China

Taken from the October 2021 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Italian astrophysicist Roberto Soria talks to Ling Xin about living and working in China and how that changed when the pandemic hit. How did you...
SCIENCE
101 WIXX

BOJ debated risks from supply constraints, China slowdown – September summary

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan policymakers debated rising risks to the country’s exports and output such as China’s economic slowdown, chip shortages and Southeast Asian factory shutdowns, a summary of opinion at last month’s interest rate review showed on Friday. “Exports and outputs continue to rise. But we must...
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Here's What Could Happen If China's Economy Crashes

As property development giant Evergrande's debt repayment deadlines loom, the question of whether China's economy will crash is becoming more urgent. The Chinese government could bail out Evergrande or let it default on $300 billion of debt. Article continues below advertisement. If China's economy does crash, here's the impact we'd...
ECONOMY
citywatchla.com

Hello, China? This is the Pentagon Calling. . .

First the storming of the capitol on Jan 6. Seen from Beijing it looked like a failed coup, a botched but serious attempt to upend U.S. politics. Now, a book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa claims U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, called General Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army not once but twice. First on October 30, 2020, just four days before the election. The second call took place on January 8, two days after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. Milley sought to assure Li that the United States was stable and not going to attack.
MILITARY

