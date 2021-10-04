CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I almost didn't want to do the show': Billie Eilish blasts Texas abortion law at Austin City Limits

Cover picture for the articleBillie Eilish considered cancelling her Texas concert over the US state's controversial abortion law. As of September 2021, abortion is prohibited in Texas once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and during her performance at Austin City Limits over the weekend, the Grammy-winner admitted she contemplated calling off her performance there, but ultimately decided it was unfair on her fans because they are the "victims".

