Celebrities

Tony Bennett doesn't know he has Alzheimer's

By Celebretainment
republic-online.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTony Bennett doesn't know he has Alzheimer’s disease. The 95-year-old music legend's wife, Susan Crow, has opened up about her husband's battle with the illness - which slowly destroys memory and thinking skills - and revealed he is not aware he is suffering and has moments where he is "more alert".

HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Cries After Escorting Tony Bennett Offstage At His 95th Birthday Performance – Watch

The ‘Poker Face’ singer revealed that she was ‘honored’ to get to be the woman to walk Tony Bennett offstage during his final performance. Lady Gaga, 35, got choked up after she walked Tony Bennett, 95, offstage during his final performance before retirement on August 12. The moment Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, spoke to the iconic crooner backstage was filmed as part of 60 Minutes profile on Tony, which aired on Sunday October 3. Gaga was crying, as she complimented the legendary singer on his performance. “You were so amazing,” she said. Tony, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimers, sounded pleased with how the show went. “The public loved it,” he said. Gaga agreed and offered another compliment. “You were spectacular,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
KVCR NEWS

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's latest, and likely last, ring-a-ding

A decade ago, jazz icon Tony Bennett and pop superstar Lady Gaga struck up one of the great Odd Couple partnerships in recent music history. Singing together first on his album Duets II, and then on their co- album, Cheek to Cheek, Bennett and Gaga made history on the charts while proving some things never go out of style.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga ALMOST Broke Down After Alzheimer's-Stricken Tony Bennett Did THIS

Lady Gaga recalled the best part of her final performance with Tony Bennett, who currently battles against Alzheimer's disease. Since 2016, the now-95-year-old Bennett publicly talked about his progressive disease. Despite that, he chose to continue performing on stage, and Lady Gaga, fortunately, became his most recent collaborator. In a...
CELEBRITIES
Anderson Cooper
Lady Gaga
Tony Bennett
CBS News

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga prepare for Bennett's last big concert

When Tony Bennett's family announced he had Alzheimer's disease in February, few of the 94-year-old singer's fans imagined they'd ever see him on stage again. But this summer, with his family's help, the legendary crooner began rehearsing for two concerts at Radio City Music Hall, with his friend Lady Gaga. No one knew for sure if Tony would be able to pull it off, but his family believed that Tony's story could give hope to others struggling with Alzheimer's. And invited us to follow him preparing for, what would likely be, his final act.
MUSIC
albuquerqueexpress.com

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett unveil 'Love For Sale' trailer

Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): American singers Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga released a new trailer that offers fans a peek behind the scenes of producing their upcoming album 'Love for Sale'. 'Love for Sale' is a tribute album dedicated to late American composer and songwriter Cole Porter due to...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Lady Gaga recalls moment Tony Bennett said her name amid Alzheimer’s battle: ‘I had to keep it together’

Lady Gaga can vividly recall the moment that Tony Bennett said her name for the first time in "a long time." The songstress first collaborated with the crooner in 2014 for her jazz album "Cheek to Cheek." They reunited this summer for a new album titled "Love For Sale," as well as his last concert at Radio City Music Hall before retiring per doctors’ orders.
CELEBRITIES
#Alzheimer#Cbs News
Glamour

Lady Gaga’s Latest Palette Was Inspired by Her Friendship With Tony Bennett

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although Lady Gaga's newest beauty product, the Haus Labs Love for Sale palette, launched just today, you've most likely already seen it. The star notoriously tests all her products both on- and offstage before they hit the market, and most recently she wore the eye shadow at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lady Gaga Gets Teary-Eyed as Tony Bennett Sketches Her in ‘Love For Sale’ Video

Lady Gaga is reduced to tears as legendary singer Tony Bennett sits down to sketch her in a new behind-the-scenes video for their “Love For Sale” collaborative album, out today. “I was thinking of doing a sketch of you for the cover, a nice, clean picture of you,” he says. Bennett beautifully sketches Gaga in what becomes the center of the artwork for “Love For Sale,” set to the song “I Concentrate On You.” “It’s beautiful, it’s so beautiful. It makes me cry,” the Oscar-winning actress tells Bennett. (Click above to watch the video.) The album includes “Do I Love You,” “I...
CELEBRITIES
