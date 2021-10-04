UK's Future Plc sees profit at top end of market outlook

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $19.39 billion, with growth seen in all categories. Cost of sales rose 15.2% to $9.39 billion, as gross margin declined to 53.5% from 54.9%. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 6%, Quaker Foods revenue increased 2% and PepsiCo Beverages revenue grew 7%. For 2021, the company raised its growth outlook for organic revenue to 8% from 6%, and now expects "at least" 12% core EPS growth versus previous growth expectations of 12%. The stock has edged up 0.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.2%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO