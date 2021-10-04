CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

UK's Future Plc sees profit at top end of market outlook

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -British media company Future Plc said on Monday it expects full-year profit at the top end of market expectations, driven by a pandemic-led boost in digital marketing at its publications. The company, whose titles include Homes & Gardens, PC Gamer, TV Times and Woman's Weekly, is expected to post...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $19.39 billion, with growth seen in all categories. Cost of sales rose 15.2% to $9.39 billion, as gross margin declined to 53.5% from 54.9%. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 6%, Quaker Foods revenue increased 2% and PepsiCo Beverages revenue grew 7%. For 2021, the company raised its growth outlook for organic revenue to 8% from 6%, and now expects "at least" 12% core EPS growth versus previous growth expectations of 12%. The stock has edged up 0.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Future profit seen at top end of forecast range, CFO to leave

Media group Future said on Monday that full-year operating profit is set to be at the top end of expectations thanks to continued momentum in digital advertising, as it announced the departure of its chief financial officer. 4,005.14. 08:30 06/10/21. n/a. n/a. 3,990.53. 08:30 06/10/21. n/a. n/a. 3,536.00p. 08:30 06/10/21.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
financemagnates.com

Gain Capital UK Ended 2020 with a Net Profit of £32.5 Million

Gain Capital UK Limited, which is a subsidiary of StoneX Group, has published its financials for 2020, ending on December 31, reporting a net profit of £32.5 million. Additionally, the company generated solid earnings as trading activities across all its brands surged significantly due to market volatility. It made a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

UK Retail Group Urges Cut on ‘Excessive’ Shops Tax

British Retail Consortium is urging UK’s treasury head to include a shops tax cut in the Autumn 2021 budget. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Plc#Uk#Digital Marketing#Top End#Media Company#Reuters#British#Homes Gardens#Tv Times#Woman S Weekly#Dennis Publishing Ltd#Moneyweek#Ti Media
Rebel Yell

Piezoelectric MEMS Market Future Outlook of Statistics on Industry Growth till 2027

The global Piezoelectric MEMS Market research report acknowledges about the market developments, technological advancements, supply & demand scenario, pricing factors, and emerging trends that are going to support the growth of the global Piezoelectric MEMS market. The report has added the forecasts, investigation, and discussion of significant industry trends, market volume, market share estimates, and profiles of the leading industry players. It further provides a detailed and analytical look at the various companies that are working to achieve a high market share in the global Piezoelectric MEMS market.
MARKETS
AFP

Samsung forecasts near-30% jump in Q3 operating profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in third-quarter operating profits on Friday. Samsung Electronics shares were up 0.2 percent in early trade in Seoul.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

IFIT postpones IPO, citing 'adverse market conditions'

iFIT Health & Fitness Inc. said Thursday that it was postponing its planned initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The company, which owns brands like NordicTrack and ProForm, added that it "will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering." IFIT said in its prospectus that it is the top provider of large fitness equipment in the U.S. with roughly 40% market share based on units. The company competes with Peloton Interactive Inc. and has made a push into connected fitness, counting 1.5 million total fitness subscribers who have access to premium exercise content. IFIT generated $1.75 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, up from $851.7 million in fiscal 2020. The company posted a net loss of $516.7 million in fiscal 2021, compared with a loss of $98.5 million in fiscal 2020.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
Las Vegas Herald

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecasts Research, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2027

The growing popularity of connected cars has been resulting in rapid adoption of 5G millimeter wave repeater globally in automobile industry. For instance, in 2021, leading provider of 5G millimeter wave technology, Movandi announced a successful demonstration of Movandi BeamXR powered mmWave repeater inside a car, for seamless 5G ultra-wideband coverage and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communications.
MARKETS
investing.com

3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy on the Dip

Although the major benchmark indices are showing some resilience lately, October could be a volatile month given concerns related to supply chain constraints and potential monetary policy changes. Given the uncertain market conditions, we believe the recent price dips in dividend aristocrats Walgreens Boots (WBA), West Pharmaceutical (WST), and W.W. Grainger (GWW) offer solid entry opportunities.After a rocky start to October, the major benchmark indices finished Thursday with a three-session winning streak, triggered by optimism surrounding Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s recent announcement that lawmakers have reached a deal to increase the debt ceiling in the near term to avoid a government default. However, given the uncertainties surrounding the infrastructure bill, potential monetary policy changes, and supply chain constraints, October is expected to be a volatile month.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy for Q4 2021

The market is experiencing raging volatility due to factors like index rebalancing, portfolio adjustments, high inflation, and debt ceiling concerns. With a temporary rise in the debt limit, the possibility of a default still hovers. As experts expect a correction in the near term, dividend stocks such as Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Dow Inc. (DOW), and Sysco Corp (SYY), offering a stable income stream, could be solid bets now.Driven by investors’ concerns over rising inflation and U.S.-China trade tensions, the dollar eased, and a gauge of global equity markets fell on Monday. "In the past, escalation of U.S.-China trade tensions has sparked risk off among investors," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex. Moreover, the U.S. Senate temporarily raised the $28.4 trillion debt limit to avoid a potential default. This gives the administration a timeframe of eight weeks to address the issue. This, combined with seasonal factors like index rebalancing and portfolio adjustments, are leading to heightened market volatility.
STOCKS
investing.com

Finance Redefined: MakerDAO goes green and BoA bullish on DeFi, Oct. 1–8

Welcome to the latest edition of Cointelegraph’s decentralized finance, or DeFi, newsletter. Blogging platform Mirror expanded to the public market this week. Read on to discover the impact of this move for Ethereum wallet holders. Finance Redefined: MakerDAO goes green and BoA bullish on DeFi, Oct. 1–8 Bitkraft VC launches...
MARKETS
investing.com

Lordstown Motors vs. Lucid Group: Which Electric Vehicle Stock Is a Better Buy?

Electric vehicle stocks, such as Lordstown Motors (RDIE) and Lucid Group (LCID,) might seem attractive to investors, given the recent sell-off this year. But while one company still commands a multi-billion-dollar valuation, the other is grappling with weak fundamentals and a slew of management issues.The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the upcoming decade, as governments all over the world ramp up their efforts to shift towards clean energy solutions to fight climate change. While still at a nascent stage, the EV space is already attracting both new and legacy automobile manufacturers making this vertical somewhat crowded.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Is Meta Materials a Good Technology Stock to Add to Your Portfolio?

Smart materials company Meta Materials (MMAT) made its stock market debut through a reverse merger with Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:MMAT). Given the company’s weak fundamentals and stretched valuations, is the stock worth betting on now? Read more to find out.Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is a Canada-based smart materials and photonics company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of functional materials and nanocomposites. On June 28, 2021, the company went public through a reverse takeover deal with the energy company Torchlight Energy Resources.
STOCKS
investing.com

Oshkosh Slips as Q4 Results to Fall Short of Forecast, Cost Pressures Persist

Investing.com – Oshkosh stock (NYSE: OSK ) fell 1.6% in Friday’s trading as the company said its revenue in the fourth quarter ended September 30 is likely to be around $2.05 billion as per preliminary estimates, lower than the forecast of $2.10 billion it had handed out in July. The...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.29%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Consumer & Cyclical sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX lost 0.29%, while the MDAX index fell 0.29%, and the TecDAX index fell 0.87%. The best...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy