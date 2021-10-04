‘We are tired’: Workers flee Vietnam’s largest city as long lockdown eases

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1088: "Beware of the cyber pandemic" Sign up for the newsletter here. Are you tired and/or beaten down enough by the COVID lockdowns and the vitriol and confusion that has accompanied them? Ready to get back to some semblance of normal? Well, you may not have that luxury as it seems that we may be rolling into another pandemic. A cyber pandemic that has been choreographed by the World Economic Forum and its lackeys.

