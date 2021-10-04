CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We are tired’: Workers flee Vietnam’s largest city as long lockdown eases

Cover picture for the articleHANOI (Reuters) – Tens of thousands of people, mostly migrant workers, left Ho Chi Minh City over the weekend as the largest metropolis in Vietnam eased a months-long COVID-19 lockdown https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnams-biggest-city-start-lifting-covid-19-curbs-revive-business-2021-09-30, triggering fears of labour shortages and more disruption to manufacturing. The mass exodus comes as the city and its...

International Business Times

Vietnam's Lockdown Ensares World's Clothing Giants

From shoes and sweaters to car parts and coffee, Vietnam's strict and lengthy coronavirus lockdown has sparked product shortages among worldwide brands such as Nike and Gap which have grown increasingly dependent on the Southeast Asian nation's manufacturers. The snarl-ups at Vietnam's factories are part of a broader crisis around...
theedgemarkets.com

Vietnam's biggest city to start lifting Covid-19 curbs to spur business

HANOI (Sept 30): Vietnam's commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City will start relaxing its coronavirus curbs from later on Thursday, officials said, allowing more business and social activities after four months of measures aimed at arresting a spiralling death rate. Policies will seek to spur the economy and restore some...
raleighnews.net

With eye on restarting economy, Vietnam eases Covid restrictions

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnam has announced that it will ease its COVID-19 restrictions and allow businesses to reopen as soon as next week, according to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Until April 2021, Vietnam had been among the countries leading the world in containing the pandemic. The Delta variant spread rapidly,...
Flight Global.com

Vietnam extends halt of domestic ticket sales as infections ease

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has called on the country’s major carriers to stop the sale of domestic flight tickets, as the government drafts a pandemic management plan for transport operators. A CAAV notice issued on 28 September called for the suspension to last “until further notice”, essentially an...
The Independent

These are the world’s safest cities

The Economist Intelligence Unit has released its 2021 Safe Cities Index, with Copenhagen coming out on top, followed by Toronto and Singapore.As well as personal security or safety, the Index takes into account digital, environmental, infrastructure and health security, with each city’s reaction to the pandemic and Covid mortality rates factored in this year.Experts in city planning, epidemiology, risk management and sustainability all fed information into the rankings, which were revealed in a whitepaper this morning.The health security of many on the list has been challenged in the past 18 months, as the pandemic tore through densely populated urban areas.“In...
UN passes resolution making clean environment access a human right

GENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. Human Rights Council comfortably passed a resolution on Friday that recognises access to a safe and healthy environment as a fundamental right despite criticism in the lead-up to the vote from Britain, the United States and other countries. The resolution, proposed by Costa Rica, the...
AFP

Fiji to reopen for tourism as it hits vaccine milestone

Fiji will ease Covid-19 restrictions and announce its reopening for international travel after the country hit a vaccination milestone Saturday. Changes to the country's virus restrictions would be announced on Sunday afternoon after 80 percent of the adult population received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said. "A full three weeks ahead of schedule! I'm grateful to everyone who's rolled up their sleeves to help make Fiji safe," Bainimarama said in a tweet. "I'll announce the easing of Covid restrictions at home and our plan to reopen Fiji to the world."
dwell.com

Design Cities: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Built on centuries-old craft traditions such as lacquerware, silk weaving, and ceramics, with remnants of a colonial and war-ridden past, Ho Chi Minh City could easily be defined by its complicated history. But a community of young creatives is carving out a new identity for the city. One is Tuan...
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam’s Biggest City ‘Gradually Opening’

Four months of strict curbs have ground commercial activity to a halt and left brands like Nike scrambling in the runup to the holidays. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Japan PM Kishida vows to devote himself to ending COVID-19 crisis

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said on Friday he would do his utmost to lead the country out of the COVID 19-induced national crisis. “I’m determined to devote body-and-soul to overcome this national crisis with the people, carve out a new era and pass on to the next generation a country whose citizens are rich at heart,” Kishida said in his first policy speech to parliament.
Reuters

Protests in Yemen's third-largest city against crumbling currency

ADEN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Security forces fired shots in the air to disperse hundreds of protesters in Yemen's third-largest city of Taiz on Monday as unrest over poverty spread in areas held by the Saudi-backed government. Dozens of people blocked a street and entrances to several districts in the...
bitcoinmagazine.com

Tired Of COVID Lockdowns? Well, A Cyber Pandemic Seems To Be Next

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1088: "Beware of the cyber pandemic" Sign up for the newsletter here. Are you tired and/or beaten down enough by the COVID lockdowns and the vitriol and confusion that has accompanied them? Ready to get back to some semblance of normal? Well, you may not have that luxury as it seems that we may be rolling into another pandemic. A cyber pandemic that has been choreographed by the World Economic Forum and its lackeys.
Merck drug less effective against moderate COVID – India regulatory source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Merck & Co’s experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir has not shown “significant efficacy” against moderate COVID-19, a source with the Drug Controller General of India said. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd wants to discontinue a late-stage trial of molnupiravir in moderate COVID-19 patients, the regulator’s expert committee said on...
Cuba calls National Defense Day on date of dissident protest

HAVANA (Reuters) – Cuba announced Friday it would conduct annual military exercises on Nov. 18-19, leading up to a day of civilian defense preparedness on Nov. 20, the same date dissidents plan human rights protests around the country. The Communist-run country was rocked by social unrest for two days in...
Russia says at least 49,389 people died from COVID-19 in Aug

MOSCOW (Reuters) – At least 49,389 people died in Russia in August due to the coronavirus and related causes, taking the toll to around 418,000 people since the pandemic began, state statistic service Rosstat said on Friday. Russian authorities blame the spread of the more contagious Delta variant and a...
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.

