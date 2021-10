Just when I thought I was out……they pulled me back in. In August 2020, the price of gold rose to new records, heading above $2000 per ounce. After zooming to an all-time high and becoming technically extreme overbought, the gold price has been consolidating last years outsized gains for the past 14 months while gold stocks were sold aggressively into the end of Q3/2021. Sentiment has become black bearish in the mining space, as most late-comers to last year's gold stock party gave up on their under-water positions into the final trading session of Q3 last Thursday.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO