During its New York Comic Con panel, Toei Animation delivered the world premiere of a new trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Building on the anticipation for the second film for the Dragon Ball Super series, the latest preview is filled with newly completed footage from portions of the film set to release next year. Aside from revealing a CG animation style provided by Toei’s utilization of new technology, the trailer shows off old and new characters set to appear in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Most notably, are characters Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 who are still not revealed to be friends or foes of Goku.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO