Although no major shifts are expected in Japan’s foreign policy, there exist possibilities of some new policy orientations. The United States is sure to remain the key security ally, the hard-line policy on China will continue, the free and open Indo-Pacific narrative will be strengthened and closer relationships with key partners such as Australia and India will be maintained with ASEAN centrality. Kishida prefers greater spending on defence in order to increase Japan’s capability, such as its missile strike ability. He also supports Taiwan’s membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – a stance sure to irritate China.

