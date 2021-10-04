Live Conservative Party conference latest: Rishi Sunak vows to cut taxes but not until public finances are on 'sustainable footing'
Rishi Sunak has vowed to cut taxes - but not until the country's public finances have been put back on a "sustainable footing". Speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester - his first at an in-person party conference since he took over from Sajid Javid as chancellor in February 2020 - the Chancellor praised his predecessors for having shored up the economy during the austerity years, saying "strong public finances don’t happen by accident".www.telegraph.co.uk
