Live Conservative Party conference latest: Rishi Sunak vows to cut taxes but not until public finances are on 'sustainable footing'

By Catherine Neilan, Dominic Penna
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRishi Sunak has vowed to cut taxes - but not until the country's public finances have been put back on a "sustainable footing". Speaking to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester - his first at an in-person party conference since he took over from Sajid Javid as chancellor in February 2020 - the Chancellor praised his predecessors for having shored up the economy during the austerity years, saying "strong public finances don’t happen by accident".

The Independent

Sausage wars: EU to lift ban on British bangers to smooth Northern Ireland talks, reports say

The EU is expected to lift a ban on sausages made in Britain being sold in Northern Ireland as part of proposals to improve post-Brexit trading arrangements, with plans to “dramatically” reduce the level of checks on goods, according to reports.European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic announced this week that the EU was preparing to table “far-reaching proposals” aimed at reducing trade friction related to the Irish Sea.It has been reported that Mr Sefcovic will table four papers on Wednesday to improve the Northern Ireland Protocol, with measures to address the availability of UK-approved medicines and inspections on meat,...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Thousands prepare to flee the country as further tax rises loom

Middle-income families are preparing to leave the country because of repeated tax rises imposed by the Conservatives. The tax burden is now at its highest level for 70 years, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the respected research group. Wealth managers and Tory MPs have warned that tens of thousands of people will leave the country if taxes keep rising.
INCOME TAX
Telegraph

Can the Tories afford not to be nasty?

With the benefit of hindsight, Angela Rayner probably wouldn’t have described Tories as “scum”. Not just because it reaffirmed the deputy Labour leader’s cloddish credentials, nor even that Sir Iain Duncan Smith was afterwards attacked with a traffic cone by some of her knuckleheaded supporters. No, what must really grate...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Our feckless Government has condemned Britain to a decade of crippling energy crises

Energy suppliers are collapsing. Gas prices are rocketing. Bills will soon follow. And I have bad news for you. We are just at the start of the big British energy crunch. In a sense, we’ve been extraordinarily lucky to get this far. Price spikes, potential blackouts and attendant chaos have been in the works for decades. Fifteen years ago, an expert called Dieter Helm warned MPs of what to expect “just before the lights go out”. We should look out for “volatility and sharp price rises”. Sound familiar?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

The Government still lacks an ambitious plan for growth

Next April, Britons will face a significant squeeze on their personal finances. National Insurance contributions will rise. Council taxes are expected to jump. Ofgem, the energy regulator, is warning that the energy price cap will have to go up as well. Higher mortgage costs are likely, too, if the Bank of England increases interest rates in reaction to surging inflation. But just as the prevailing answer to the fuel queues has been “keep calm and wait for it to pass”, no party has yet articulated a solution to this cost of living crisis.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Meet the Covid Comfortables: the middle classes who got richer in the pandemic

It has been a global catastrophe. The official Covid death toll is almost five million people and the real figure is likely to be between two and three times higher. In poor and middle income countries around the world, well over 50 million people have been ejected from the middle class. But for the better off in Britain it has been a different story. Whisper it, but Britain’s own middle class has done quite nicely out of Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Boris Johnson should yield to the eco-mobs, says Scottish minister

A minister in Nicola Sturgeon's government has been branded “deeply irresponsible” after he called on Boris Johnson to capitulate to “extremist” eco-mobs who have blocked motorways, and backed efforts to disrupt Cop26. Patrick Harvie, the Green Party co-leader, suggested that the UK Government was to blame for widespread acts of...
POLITICS
The Independent

James Brokenshire death: Tory MP and former minister dies, aged 53

Conservative MP and former Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has died at the age of 53, his family said in a statement. The former Home Office minister had taken leave from his ministerial duties earlier this year after suffering from a second bout of lung cancer. His family said on Friday that “James died peacefully at Darrant Valley Hospital yesterday evening with family members by his bedside”. They paid tribute to his work as a “brilliant government minister” and a “dedicated constituency MP”, but also as a “loving father to his three children, a devoted husband to Cathy and a...
U.K.
Telegraph

It was jam tomorrow at the Tory party conference, at least according to Liz Truss

The Cabinet’s most prominent sceptics of the National Insurance tax rise have clearly been promised “jam tomorrow” and they were keen to sell party members on the idea. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, speaking to the Centre for Policy Studies, said that the really important thing was to ensure voters’ living standards were improving “when we get to 2024”. “We want to bring down the tax burden,” she insisted, but it was about incomes “when it comes to 2024”. So that’s when we can expect the pre-election fiscal goodies. Jacob Rees-Mogg had a similar message. The 2019 manifesto had not been abandoned, he crooned, but merely “delayed”. “You get thrown off course but you have to come back to what you remember is important.” To hell with the economic cycle. It’s the political cycle that’s driving fiscal policy.
POLITICS
AFP

OECD hails 'major victory' as global tax holdouts join reform

A global push to enact a minimum international tax on big corporations moved closer to reality on Friday as one of the last holdouts, Hungary, agreed to join a reform that now counts 136 countries. The OECD-brokered deal, which sets a global tax of 15 percent, is aimed at stopping international corporations from slashing tax bills by registering in nations with low rates. "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," said OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." Hungary's announcement came a day after another key opponent, Ireland -- whose low tax rate has attracted the likes of Apple and Google -- relented and agreed to join the global effort.
WORLD
Telegraph

Can the wizard of Boz keep the show on the road?

It was a classic Johnsonian moment. Amid a forest of exhibition stands in the Conservative Party conference hall, the Prime Minister mounted a bicycle and started pedalling. He had dropped by to promote his target of making the UK “net zero” in carbon emissions by 2050, press pack in tow, but had spotted the chance for some mischief. As he sped away across the Tory Blue carpet, photographers scrambled to take their shots in time, hollering at him to come back. Delegates chuckled and reached for their iPhones or did double-takes. Downing Street aides, nerves evident behind smiles, tried to keep across the commotion.
U.K.
The Independent

Finally a dose of reality about how hollow Boris Johnson’s ‘levelling up’ promise really is

After the euphoria among the Tory faithful over Boris Johnson’s speech to their rally, today we have a welcome dose of something closer to reality. No, not an admission the country is in a cost-of-living crisis; that would be asking too much. But some ministers are admitting privately that Johnson’s flagship programme to “level up” the UK will take 10 years, as we have reported today.It is dawning on sensible senior Tories that, more than two years into his premiership, Johnson’s pet project is running as late as the trains in the north (whose reliability he wants to improve)....
POLITICS
The Independent

Rising costs and tax leave businesses with ‘damp spirit’, says CBI chief

A “September damp spirit” replaced “August ambition” among business leaders in the face of rising costs, the head of the CBI has said.Tony Danker told a CBI-run online event on Thursday that businesses had been “infuriated by the tone” of the Government which at times seemed to accused them of preferring cheap migrant labour to paying higher wages.He said: “I’ve had calls from members all week with exactly one point which is, ‘Really? We’re doing this now? We’re not rolling up our sleeves to sort these problems?’”However, he described the events of the last fortnight as “peak politics” that...
ECONOMY
BBC

Conservative conference: Johnson on Thatcher and tax and NHS

Boris Johnson said Margaret Thatcher would have warned against more borrowing now to help public finances, as it would mean higher interest rates and taxes later. He addressed his party conference on dealing with Covid and said his party had "looked after the NHS for most of its history" and it was the party to "rise to the challenge" and deal with the backlog of work.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid passes: Conservative who missed vote was at party conference

A Conservative politician who missed a crucial vote on compulsory Covid passes in nightclubs and big events in Wales was at the Tory conference in Manchester at the time. Gareth Davies says he was "angry" that he was unable to access the Welsh Parliament's remote voting system. But the Senedd's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s ‘jokes wearing thin’, says Keir Starmer as poll shows public prefers Labour leader’s speech

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised the Boris Johnson’s conference speech, arguing his jokes are going to “wear thin” when people across the country are hit in the pocket.Starmer said the “showman” prime minister keeps pretending “he’s just sort of just landed from the moon” – arguing Britain is in a cost of living crisis because of the way the Tories have governed.It comes as polling showed the public preferred the Labour leader’s conference speech in Brighton last week to the Conservative leader’s address in Manchester on Wednesday.Some 63 per cent of respondents agreed with what Starmer had to say,...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

What is the UK minimum wage and what might it be raised to?

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase the minimum wage in the UK in order to move the country towards a “high wage, high skill, high productivity economy” as the gradual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continues.Mr Johnson gave his address to the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on Wednesday, delivering a speech loaded with fruity turns of phrase, knowing historical allusions and jokes at the expense of his Cabinet colleagues but light on new policy, on the same day that his government’s cuts to Universal Credit came into effect.That decision sees an estimated 6m unemployed and low-paid workers...
ECONOMY
The Independent

When is Boris Johnson’s speech at the Conservative party conference?

Boris Johnson is to speak today at the Conservative party conference taking place in Manchester this week.Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, delivered his first in-person speech on Monday morning and Communities Secretary, Micheal Gove, also spoke at this conference this morning but all focus will be on the Prime Minister when he takes the stage today.When is Mr. Johnson’s speech?The official Conservative party agenda says that the Prime Minister will talk on Wednesday 6 at 11.30am.Where can I watch?We will be streaming the speech live on Independent TV. What will Mr Johnson speak about?The PM is expected to focus on a “change...
POLITICS

