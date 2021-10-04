Live Conservative Party conference latest: Rishi Sunak vows to cut taxes but not until public finances are on 'sustainable footing'

The Cabinet’s most prominent sceptics of the National Insurance tax rise have clearly been promised “jam tomorrow” and they were keen to sell party members on the idea. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, speaking to the Centre for Policy Studies, said that the really important thing was to ensure voters’ living standards were improving “when we get to 2024”. “We want to bring down the tax burden,” she insisted, but it was about incomes “when it comes to 2024”. So that’s when we can expect the pre-election fiscal goodies. Jacob Rees-Mogg had a similar message. The 2019 manifesto had not been abandoned, he crooned, but merely “delayed”. “You get thrown off course but you have to come back to what you remember is important.” To hell with the economic cycle. It’s the political cycle that’s driving fiscal policy.

POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO