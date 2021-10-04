Interview: How San Jose native Sean Miyashiro built Asian arts giant 88rising

Sean Miyashiro looks at 88rising’s partnership with the makers of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as a case of “worlds colliding.”. The 40-year-old CEO and president of the wildly successful Asian art and music company—a San Jose native—said it started when director Destin Daniel Cretton attended one of 88rising’s shows in Los Angeles. That night in February 2019, Chinese hip-hop group Higher Brothers was headlining, but it could have any number of acts that showed how a largely Asian-American audience was reacting to Asian-American performers. While that wasn’t the night that Cretten or Marvel knew that 88rising would lead the film’s soundtrack album and Miyashiro would executive-produce and curate it, Miyashiro knew the job would be his. In the end, he didn’t even have to pitch for the job.