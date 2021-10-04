CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Interview: How San Jose native Sean Miyashiro built Asian arts giant 88rising

By Roman Gokhman
riffmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSean Miyashiro looks at 88rising’s partnership with the makers of Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” as a case of “worlds colliding.”. The 40-year-old CEO and president of the wildly successful Asian art and music company—a San Jose native—said it started when director Destin Daniel Cretton attended one of 88rising’s shows in Los Angeles. That night in February 2019, Chinese hip-hop group Higher Brothers was headlining, but it could have any number of acts that showed how a largely Asian-American audience was reacting to Asian-American performers. While that wasn’t the night that Cretten or Marvel knew that 88rising would lead the film’s soundtrack album and Miyashiro would executive-produce and curate it, Miyashiro knew the job would be his. In the end, he didn’t even have to pitch for the job.

riffmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Jose, CA
Business
San Jose, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Business
City
San Jose, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Cupertino, CA
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jhené Aiko
Person
Rich Brian
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy