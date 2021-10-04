CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

New plant in Germany aims to cut flying's carbon footprint

By ALEKSANDAR FURTULA and FRANK JORDANS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0lI1_0cGIFI7o00
Germany Clean Kerosene Dietrich Brockhagen, Executive Director of Atmosfair, points on pipes of the system that brings hydrogen and carbon into the facility that mix them and produce e-fuel at the 'Atmosfair' synthetic kerosene plant in Werlte, Germany, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. German officials are unveiling a facility in Werlte, near Germany's northwestern border with the Netherlands, what they say will be the world's first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene as part of an effort to reduce the climate impact of flying. (AP Photo/Aleksandar Furtula) (Aleksandar Furtula)

WERLTE, Germany — (AP) — German officials on Monday unveiled what they said is the world’s first commercial plant for making synthetic kerosene, touted as a climate-friendly fuel of the future.

Aviation currently accounts for about 2.5% of worldwide emissions of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming. While other forms of transportation are increasingly being electrified, the challenge to making large, battery-powered planes is formidable.

Experts say e-fuels can help solve the problem by replacing fossil fuels without requiring major technical modifications to the aircraft.

“The era of burning coal, oil and natural gas is drawing to a close,” Germany’s environment minister, Svenja Schulze, said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new plant. “At the same time, no one should have to sacrifice the dream of flying. This is why we need alternatives to conventional, climate-harming kerosene.”

The facility in Werlte, near Germany’s northwestern border with the Netherlands, will use water and electricity from four nearby wind farms to produce hydrogen. In a century-old process, the hydrogen is combined with carbon dioxide to make crude oil, which can then be refined into jet fuel.

Burning that synthetic kerosene releases only as much CO2 into the atmosphere as was previously removed to produce the fuel, making it “carbon neutral.”

The amount of fuel that the plant can produce beginning early next year is modest: just eight barrels a day, or about 336 gallons of jet fuel. That would be enough to fill up one small passenger plane every three weeks.

By comparison, total fuel consumption of commercial airlines worldwide reached 95 billion gallons in 2019, before the pandemic hit the travel industry, according to the International Air Transport Association, or IATA.

But Atmosfair, a German non-profit group behind the project, says its purpose is to show that the process is technologically feasible and — once it is scaled up and with sufficient demand — economically viable.

“It’s a new paradigm, if you will,” said Falko Ueckerdt, a senior researcher and team leader at the Potsdam Institute of Climate Impact Research who is not involved with the project. “Through cheap solar, mainly, it can be possible in the future to produce e-fuels that are as cheap as fossil fuels today.”

Initially the price of synthetic kerosene produced in Werlte will be far higher than that of regular jet fuel, though Atmosfair won’t divulge how much it will be charging its first customer, the German airline Lufthansa.

However Atmosfair’s chief executive, Dietrich Brockhagen, says a price of 5 euros ($5.80) per liter (0.26 gallons) is possible. That’s still several times what kerosene currently costs, but Atsmofair is banking on carbon taxes driving up the price of fossil fuels, making his product more competitive.

Dorothea von Boxberg, the head of Lufthansa Cargo, said the additional cost will have to be borne by all involved.

“It will be in the end consumers, it will be intermediaries and it will be the air industry companies,” she said.

Additionally, authorities at the national and European level are putting in place quotas for the amount of e-fuel that airlines will have to use in future. That will create demand, making it more attractive to invest in bigger and better plants.

Ueckerdt said 5 euros per liter is feasible by 2030, when the European Union’s executive may require airlines to meet 0.7% of their kerosene needs with e-fuels. Under current plans, that would rise to 28% by 2050.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden last month set a goal of replacing all the kerosene-based jet fuel with sustainable fuel by 2050, but critics note that target is voluntary so far.

Still, the airline industry is preparing for a big shift. On Monday, IATA said its members will aim to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, with sustainable fuels playing a major role.

Brockhardt said the plant in Werlte will initially make fuel using a mix of carbon dioxide from a nearby biogas facility and some that's sucked straight from the air, a process experts say will be necessary to meet the Paris climate accord's goals.

“We’re starting here at small volumes, but we’ll scale it up and soon it will be 100% directed at capture,” he told The Associated Press.

Schulze, the environment minister, acknowledged that Germany may not be the ideal place to produce large amounts of e-fuel. But even if other countries have cheaper solar power thanks to a greater abundance of sunshine, “this will create export opportunities for German technology and plant construction,” she said.

___

Jordans reported from Berlin.

___

Read all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate-change.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Energy Crisis Threatens to Hit USA Grids

The energy crisis that's led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. The energy crisis that’s led to electricity shortages and blackouts in Europe and Asia may be heading for the U.S. Electric companies are alerting customers about winter price hikes and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Svenja Schulze
travelmole.com

Google Maps helping travelers to reduce carbon footprint

Google Maps will allow travelers to pick a road or air route based on its carbon footprint. In addition to showing drivers the fastest way, Google Maps will now show the route that's the most fuel-efficient. Google has tapped data from the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Business Secretary: Renewables will shield households from soaring gas bills

Consumers will be better insulated from erratic gas prices as wind and solar power start providing more energy to the UK’s households, the Business Secretary has said.Kwasi Kwarteng said that by decarbonising the UK’s power supply, the Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.“The UK so far, as many of you know, has made great progress in diversifying our energy mix. But we are still very dependent, perhaps too dependent, on fossil fuels and their volatile prices,” he told a conference organised by trade body Energy UK.We will use the wealth of Britain's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Dioxide#Carbon Capture#Greenhouse Gas#Werlte#Ap#Iata
The Independent

Russia promises to boost gas supplies to Europe

Russia has the potential to boost natural gas supplies to Europe where surging gas prices have ramped up pressure on consumers, the Kremlin said Thursday.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said existing gas transit routes allow for bolstering supplies before the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is intended to bring Russian gas to Germany begins operating. “There is a potential,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters. “It all depends on demand, contractual obligations and commercial agreements.”Europe’s soaring gas prices dropped Thursday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested his country could sell more gas to European...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Flight Global.com

Search for carbon-cutting breakthroughs delay new-aircraft launches

Ambitious carbon-reduction goals have led airframers to pursue longer-term, more-revolutionary technologies rather than bringing incremental efficiency improvements to market faster, according to a top Airbus executive. Asked if Airbus might be able to launch a new-aircraft project sooner if not for broad interest in significantly cutting carbon output, Airbus chief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tree Hugger

Carbon Footprint of Computing and ICT May Be Bigger Than Expected, Study Says

As Monday’s Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outage proved, we are ever more dependent on information technology for entertainment, work, and human connection. But what is the climate cost of all our viral videos and group chats?. A new study published in Patterns last month suggests the carbon footprint of Information...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
The Verge

Google launches new features to help users shrink their carbon footprints

Google announced a suite of new features that it says will help people who use their platforms make more sustainable choices. The new services focus on reducing planet-heating greenhouse gas emissions and are primarily found on Search, Maps, Travel, and Nest. But before we get into the details of how...
INTERNET
finextra.com

CommBank app to track customer carbon footprints

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is to provide personalised carbon footprints for customers based on their spending data in a partnership with fintech start-up CoGo. The first phase of the partnership will allow a select group of retail customers to view their carbon footprint via the CommBank app and offset their previous month’s transactions by purchasing carbon credits. This new feature will be available to all retail customers next year.
SMALL BUSINESS
adafruit.com

World’s Largest Carbon Capture Plant in Action

Orca is the world’s first and largest direct carbon capture and storage plant. According to Swiss company Climeworks, Orca will be able to remove 4,000 tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere every year. Here’s more from Science Focus:. The carbon dioxide that Orca captures is mixed with water and is...
INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Aviation: Germany Opens World's First Plant for Clean Jet Fuel

On the day that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a commitment to reach "net zero" CO2 emissions by 2050, the nonprofit organization Atmosfair has opened the world's first plant to produce carbon-neutral jet fuel. The group, which offers offsets for emissions from flights, announced Monday that its site...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Reduce Your Carbon Footprint and Energy Bills With a Solar Home

Global warming is a form of climate change that could dramatically affect our ecosystem and all life forms living in it. Earth is a gigantic greenhouse, and any changes to the natural atmospheric conditions due to excessive quantities of gases like carbon dioxide and chlorofluorocarbons (CFC) trap heat from sunlight, blocking it from escaping to space.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

European Commission hints at solar module carbon footprint standards

Plans by the European Commission to introduce eco-design and energy labeling requirements to solar modules and inverters sold in the EU have also mentioned the possibility of regulating for carbon footprint standards. The EU executive is planning to potentially introduce regulation requiring solar modules, inverters “and systems” to be designed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Thailand’s Largest Companies Aim to Create Carbon Exchange Market

10 of Thailand’s largest and most successful companies, along with the state-owned electricity generator, have created their own voluntary emissions program that deals in offsets, one they hope to build upon to eventually create a robust carbon-trading market, reports Bloomberg. These companies have built a framework based upon the markets...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
45K+
Followers
73K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy