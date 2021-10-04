Stanley Tucci lost sense of taste during cancer treatment

I remember my college acting teacher George Morrison telling us that audiences love to watch people eating, drinking or smoking on stage and screen. This always stuck with me. As usual, he was more than right. Having seen countless films and plays since those days, I know there is indeed something very compelling about watching someone carry out a very necessary mundane task. It humanizes them and therefore allows us to connect to them. It’s probably one of the reasons why there are so many cooking shows now. We want to see the process, either because it’s something we love to do ourselves or because it’s something we aspire to do. We also want to see the reaction to the result, because we aren’t there to taste it ourselves. Was all that effort worth it? Could I do that? And, perhaps most importantly, does it really taste as good as they’re saying it does?

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO