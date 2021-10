All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Although Lady Gaga's newest beauty product, the Haus Labs Love for Sale palette, launched just today, you've most likely already seen it. The star notoriously tests all her products both on- and offstage before they hit the market, and most recently she wore the eye shadow at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO