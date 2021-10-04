NFL power rankings: Cardinals fly to top; Packers, Cowboys, Seahawks flex; Titans fall

Week 4 of the NFL season was another wild one. Last week's top team fell and a few bottom-feeders got on the board with the first victories of 2021. With only two undefeated teams going into Monday night, there's a logjam developing among three- and two-win teams. Some of the established contenders are starting to flex and a new powerhouse is rising. On the flip side, some teams are fading fast out of the playoff picture after a month.