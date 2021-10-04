CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Raiders-Chargers Showdown tournaments

By Evan Lewis
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s edition of Monday Night Football serves up a tasty matchup between playoff-minded AFC West foes. The Raiders head into the matchup 3-0, while the Chargers are fresh off an upset win over the Chiefs. Much of the spotlight and NFL DFS focus will be on quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, both of whom we’re including in our DraftKings Showdown lineup this week.

Week 4 Monday Night Showdown DFS Primer (Raiders at Chargers) PREMIUM

The Raiders and Chargers close out Week 4 in a projected shootout in the AFC West. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Raiders Analysis: Derek Carr is lighting it up to start the year. According to Pro-Football-Reference, he leads the league with 401.0 passing yards per game, adding six touchdown passes and two interceptions. In addition, he ranks eighth with 8.12 Adjusted-net Yards per Pass Attempt (ANY/A). Pro Football Focus is complimentary of his work as well, grading him in second in passing. Further, among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, his 9.1% big-time-throw rate is the second-highest mark. Carr's been great, no matter how you slice it. He should continue to play well in a middle-of-the-road matchup, as Football Outsiders ranks them 15th in pass defense Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA).
NFL
