Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Raiders-Chargers Showdown tournaments

The Raiders and Chargers close out Week 4 in a projected shootout in the AFC West. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Raiders Analysis: Derek Carr is lighting it up to start the year. According to Pro-Football-Reference, he leads the league with 401.0 passing yards per game, adding six touchdown passes and two interceptions. In addition, he ranks eighth with 8.12 Adjusted-net Yards per Pass Attempt (ANY/A). Pro Football Focus is complimentary of his work as well, grading him in second in passing. Further, among quarterbacks with at least 50 dropbacks, his 9.1% big-time-throw rate is the second-highest mark. Carr's been great, no matter how you slice it. He should continue to play well in a middle-of-the-road matchup, as Football Outsiders ranks them 15th in pass defense Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO