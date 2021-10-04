Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Raiders-Chargers Showdown tournaments
This week’s edition of Monday Night Football serves up a tasty matchup between playoff-minded AFC West foes. The Raiders head into the matchup 3-0, while the Chargers are fresh off an upset win over the Chiefs. Much of the spotlight and NFL DFS focus will be on quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Derek Carr, both of whom we’re including in our DraftKings Showdown lineup this week.newsbrig.com
