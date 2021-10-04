CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Is automation the be-all and end-all?

By Richard Torne
mpamag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to the COVID pandemic, the mortgage industry was forced to accept the need of greater automation. In the face of long lockdowns, it leveraged technology at a much faster pace, fast-tracking software and programs that under normal circumstances would most likely have taken months or even years to develop and adopt.

www.mpamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
mpamag.com

How do you transform brokers into leaders?

Words like ‘human development’ and ‘neuroscience’ don’t roll off the tongue of a mortgage professional too often, but there’s very little about Julian Sado (pictured) you would readily associate with the world of lending and finance. By his own definition, the newly appointed EVP of leadership and development at Equity...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Altisource Marketplaces add “game-changing” cryptocurrency payment capability

Mortgage services provider Altisource has partnered with ForumPay, a cryptocurrency payment and conversion service, to allow homebuyers to purchase real estate with cryptocurrency. According to its release, homebuyers and real estate investors can now convert the digital money into dollars via ForumPay to buy properties marketed on Equator.com and Hubzu...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Brokers#Covid#Fintech#Mpa
mpamag.com

Improving the turnaround time for alternative lending files

If anyone is aware of the role that speed and efficiency play in the alternative lending process, James Grantis (pictured above), director of lending at Hosper Mortgage is top of the list. As head of Hosper Mortgage, which specializes in alternative lending with lightning-fast approval times, Grantis has worked very...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Qube Realty launches new price estimate and comparison platform

Start-up Qube Realty has announced the release of its new AI-powered online platform designed to help Quebec residents estimate home values and compare these to residential sales prices in the Montreal, Laval, and Montérégie regions. Qube said that it has spent the last two years building the instant home valuation...
TECHNOLOGY
mpamag.com

Are open platforms the way of the future?

It’s a development that M3’s chief technology officer André Boisvert (pictured above) believes will become increasingly widespread in the coming years in the mortgage industry: a pledge from company to broker and customer that their data rights and privacy will be respected. Boisvert told Canadian Mortgage Professional that that guarantee...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

How important is your track record in the mortgage space?

Due to its high performance in the industry, XMC Mortgage is one of CMP’s 5-Star Mortgage Product awardees this year. Avish Buck, XMC’s vice president for residential lending, says that the company’s success is due to service, which is part of its DNA. “Focus on delivering exceptional service starts right...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Marketing
mpamag.com

What it takes to succeed in the mortgage industry

When a top-rated development training coach at one of the country’s biggest wholesale mortgage lenders decides to move to a new and much smaller firm, curiosity in the industry is piqued. The fact that the person is also a former US Army veteran who toured war-torn Afghanistan twice makes the...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Painful readjustment ahead, warns president of originations

Mortgage originators should build their business around purchase and pare costs down if they wish to survive in the current housing market, Phil Shoemaker, president of originations at wholesale lender Homepoint, has said. Shoemaker, who has been responsible for the company’s growth and quality of the loan origination business vertical...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Mortgage Contracting Services reveals new CEO

Mortgage Contracting Services (MCS) has recruited Craig Torrance to serve as CEO, replacing Chad Mosley, who will continue as president of residential services. An industry veteran with 29 years of experience, Torrance will lead MCS’s strategic initiatives, including growing and expanding services within its residential and commercial property service offerings.
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments to launch commercial mortgage offering

Crestpoint Real Estate Investments has announced that it is expanding its product line to include a dedicated commercial mortgage strategy. The real estate investment management firm’s commercial strategy is a higher-yield fixed-income strategy focusing on long-term capital preservation. The approach is designed “to generate attractive risk adjusted returns by providing borrowers with different options to address their capital needs,” Crestpoint said.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

The conversations you need to be having with clients

For mortgage brokers, the ability to provide unparalleled advice and guidance to clients has always been a key value proposition – and one prominent industry member is urging his fellow professionals to make sure clients are fully aware of that expertise. Ryan La Haye (pictured), president at Quebec-based RLH Group...
REAL ESTATE
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Gelmart’s Yossi Nasser on Shortening Lead Times, Strategic Suppliers & Sustainable Innovation

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Yossi Nasser, CEO of intimates manufacturer and supplier Gelmart International and founding partner at FullStride Ventures, explains the opportunity to trim lead times in pre-production and how Covid travel declines raised the need for supplier-retailer trust. Donny Greenberger, chief operating officer of Gelmart International, also discusses Gelmart’s new sustainable product launch with Walmart. Name: Yossi Nasser Title: CEO Company: Gelmart International What’s the number one question you get from your clients...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Housing Industry Icons 2021

The mortgage industry is easy enough to break into, but carving out a viable long-term career is tough. The market shifts, margins fluctuate, financial crises happen – yet some industry professionals have thrived for decades. The cream of the crop is recognized in Mortgage Professional America’s inaugural Housing Industry Icons list.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

FSRA provides updates on industry trends

As a whirlwind year for the mortgage industry in Ontario inches toward a close, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) has highlighted the growing use of licensed mortgage brokerages for new home purchases and the increasing prominence of private lenders as significant recent trends. Delivering updates on the...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Fitch Ratings releases latest assessment on CMLS Financial

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Canadian non-bank commercial mortgage lender CMLS Financial’s high market service ratings. Fitch assessed CMLS Financial’s capabilities as follows, all of which were unchanged from their prior ratings:. CMBS Loan Level Special Servicer - CLLSS3+. CMBS Master Servicer - CMS3. CMBS Primary Servicer - CPS2- “The primary...
PERSONAL FINANCE
mpamag.com

RMR Mortgage Trust completes merger with Tremont Mortgage Trust

RMR Mortgage Trust and Tremont Mortgage Trust announced that their proposed merger has been finalized as of Friday. Originally announced back in April, the initial merger is expected to create a “larger, more diversified commercial mortgage REIT.” The combined company will operate under the name Seven Hills Realty Trust and trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SEVN.” On a pro forma basis, SEVN will have a loan portfolio that includes:
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Aiming for faster closing of non-QM loans

The next big challenge facing non-QM lenders is to fully automate the underwriting process at origination level, according to Tom Hutchens (pictured), the executive vice president of production at Angel Oak Mortgage Solutions. The mortgage industry veteran and non-QM expert told MPA that current discussions are centering around making the...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy