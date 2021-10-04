Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Opens Up About His Bond With Neha Bhasin, Says ‘It Was a Pure, Nice and an Emotional Friendship’

Actor-model Pratik Sehajpal says it’s unfortunate that singer Neha Bhasin was at the receiving end of misogynistic trolling because of her equation with him on Bigg Boss OTT. Sehajpal and Bhasin became two of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss OTT, which came to a close last month. On the show, their closeness made headlines, with many speculating that they were romantically involved. Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Gets Slammed by Netizens for Her Closeness With ‘Connection’ Pratik Sehajpal.