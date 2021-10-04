CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Opens Up About His Bond With Neha Bhasin, Says ‘It Was a Pure, Nice and an Emotional Friendship’

By Vicky Sequeira
newsbrig.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor-model Pratik Sehajpal says it’s unfortunate that singer Neha Bhasin was at the receiving end of misogynistic trolling because of her equation with him on Bigg Boss OTT. Sehajpal and Bhasin became two of the most talked about contestants on Bigg Boss OTT, which came to a close last month. On the show, their closeness made headlines, with many speculating that they were romantically involved. Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Gets Slammed by Netizens for Her Closeness With ‘Connection’ Pratik Sehajpal.

newsbrig.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsbrig.com

See 90 Day’s Jesse Meester React to Ex Darcey Silva’s Makeover

Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva faces ex Jesse Meester during this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday’s 90 Day Bares All, airing Oct. 11 on discovery+. After Darcey slammed fiancé Georgi Rusev for reaching out to her “toxic ex” Jesse, the House of Eleven founder now confronts her Amsterdam-based former boyfriend. And, it turns out that Jesse has a new 90 Day Fiancé flame: fellow Before the 90 Days alum Jeniffer Tarazona.
TV & VIDEOS
newsbrig.com

Priyanka Chopra Talks About How Much She Loves Touring With Hubby Nick Jonas

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving life on the road with husband and singer Nick Jonas. As per People magazine, while taking part in the inaugural episode of the new Victoria’s Secret podcast, ‘VS Voices Podcast’, the 39-year-old actor opened up about what it is like touring across the globe with her beau. Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Join Producing Team of Douglas Lyons’ Broadway Comedy ‘Chicken and Biscuits’ Play.
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Netflix Greenlights That ’70s Show Spinoff Set In the ’90s — See Who’s Returning!

At least two characters from the original will star. “That ’70s Show” is getting a spinoff series at Netflix!. Dubbed “That ’70s Show,” the series will revolve around the daughter of Leia Forman, Eric and Donna’s daughter, as she heads to Wisconsin to spend the summer with her grandparents. Per Netflix, Leia will bond “with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red.”
TV SERIES
newsbrig.com

Aryan Khan Drug Case: BYJU’s Stops Roll Out of Ads Featuring Shah Rukh Khan – Reports

Aryan Khan’s drug case has been a hot topic of discussion around the globe. The latest development around the same saw Shah Rukh Khan’s son’s bail plea getting rejected on Thursday (October 8). Now, amidst the tough times for the Khan pariwaar, as per latest reports in Economic Times, BYJUs, the educational technology company has paused all its ad featuring King Khan. The reason for it is obviously the ongoing investigation against his son in the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case. Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Esplanade Court Rejects Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt And Munmun Dhamecha’s Bail Plea.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy