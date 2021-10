NASHVILLE — A Colts team that began the 2021 season with playoff hopes finds itself in need of a miraculous turnaround before the calendar even turns to October. Battered, bruised and playing behind an injured Carson Wentz, Indianapolis spent most of the day gutting it out to simply stay in the game with a Tennessee team, then finally capitulated in a 25-16 loss that drops Indianapolis to 0-3 for the first time since the Colts’ disastrous 2011 season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO