By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DELMONT (KDKA) — Another staple of fall returned to the area this weekend with the Apple n’ Arts Festival in Delmont.

Vendors from all across the area made their way to Delmont for the festival.

The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

In past years, more than 20,000 people have flocked to the area for music, arts, and food.