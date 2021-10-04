Annual Walk For Apraxia Held At Highmark Stadium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Friday marks four years since a University of Pittsburgh student was brutally murdered in her apartment in Oakland.
Alina Sheykhet’s parents have been pushing to get legislation passed that would protect victims of domestic violence since the 20-year-old’s death.
“It seems like it was only yesterday. And at some point, it feels like it’s been forever,” her mother Elly Sheykhet said.
Alina Sheykhet’s gravesite is adorned with colorful flowers and her picture is engraved on her headstone. It is a place her parents visit many times a week. While the grieving never goes away, Alina Sheykhet’s...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Black leaders in Pittsburgh are calling for peace on our streets.
They want to reach the root of the problem by setting up programs over the next few months. They’ve had enough and want to keep young people alive.
There was a call for peace Thursday morning on the campus of the Community College of Allegheny County.
“I want to go to more graduations than funerals,” Pastor Cornell Jones said.
Several local elected leaders and community groups are holding several “peace-building” activities over the next few months.
“It doesn’t matter what community you live in, whether it’s Northview or Squirrel Hill,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A female elephant calf who was born at the Pittsburgh Zoo’s Conservation Center remains in ‘guarded’ condition after being placed in that condition last month.
On September 8, the calf was moved into ‘guarded’ condition due to not putting on enough weight and her overall health being put at risk.
The calf was born on July 18 at the Zoo’s Elephant Conservation Center in Somerset.
The Pittsburgh Zoo says that now a month later, the calf remains in guarded condition and has been receiving progressive care around the clock.
Zoo officials say the calf continues to be ‘active and bright’ between bouts of nursing and resting.
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Collier Township say a gunman opened fire on a postal worker as he delivered mail on Thursday morning.
The shooting happened on Columbia Avenue near the intersection with Suburban Avenue just after 10 a.m.
Neighbors tell KDKA they heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the area. Someone called 911 and Collier Township Police arrived to find the mail carrier, identified as 58-year-old Louis Vignone of Moon Township, shot dead. Officials say he was shot multiple times, including in the...
LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) – Thousands of people are heading to Westmoreland County this weekend for Fort Ligonier Days.
There are dozens of vendors set up offering all of your favorite crafts, food and entertainment, celebrating their 62nd year now.
The streets of Ligonier will be flooded with people this weekend. The event is back in full force after last year’s was all virtual due to the pandemic.
“I like the atmosphere. I like to craft. It’s just a nice way to spend the day,” said Rostraver Township resident Connie Caccimelio.
Thousands are expected in Ligonier this weekend for Fort Ligonier Days! Many tell me...
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Antonio Brown’s house in Pine Township is off the market after it sold for $1.4 million.
The Silver Pines Drive mansion sits on nearly 3 acres and has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and 14 rooms.
It’s a unique home, featuring a two-story treehouse that was on the Animal Planet show “Treehouse Masters.” The house also has a custom basketball court, turf practice field, a full theater, gym, sauna and steam shower.
Brown had bought it for about $1.9 million. It was listed at $2.3 million when it hit the market.
The Bucs wide receiver spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you hear the word halo, you may think of an angel. The topic here is halos, but these ones are in the sky, and something I get asked about a lot.
They are sun halos, or the rainbow ring around the sun, and moon halos. Those are the ring around the moon.
They are caused by cirrus clouds. Those are the high, thin clouds way up in the sky. Since they occur so high up, greater than 20-thousand feet where temperatures are below freezing, those clouds are comprised of millions and millions of tiny...
GREEN TREE, Pa. (KDKA) – One day after a beloved postal carrier was gunned down on his route, his loved ones and the community he served still can’t believe he’s gone.
Louis Vignone worked out of the Green Tree post office for decades. The flag out front is flying at half-staff in honor of him while friends and family are still trying to cope with his senseless death.
“Most caring, most giving person that anyone would want to call friend,” said Paul Stemplewski.
It takes everything Stemplewski has to not cry when he talks about Vignone. Paul and Louis have been best friends for almost...
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Fans were allowed to attend Penn Hills’ homecoming game against North Hills, and safety was a top priority.
“That’s what high school football is all about: the community, the school district, the students, the whole general body, bringing everyone together,” said Penn Hills football coach Jon LeDonne.
Penn Hills police and security officers were on hand at Yuhas-McGinley Stadium on Friday. Backpacks and large bags were not allowed. Small bags were searched, and everyone was wanded. Gates closed after halftime, and there was no re-entry.
Only adults could buy tickets at the gate, and students had...
NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — In North Braddock, neighbors have had enough.
Carol Smalls said someone started a renovation project next door and rented a dumpster, but it’s been sitting there for almost two months. Now, it’s attracting raccoons to her front porch.
Smalls reached out to KDKA to try and get some answers. She’s lived in her house for about six years and never had any issues until now.
Smalls said other people have started dumping their trash in it. She has a video of rodents playing in the dumpster and sets up traps because of the mice.
Until Friday, no...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A father and son from Florida have been arrested in connection with a string of “distraction-style” burglaries throughout Pennsylvania.
Steve Nichols and his son Archie Marino, both from Fort Lauderdale, are facing charges stemming from burglaries in several counties, including Butler, Westmoreland and Indiana locally.
They’re accused of targeting elderly homeowners, one of them allegedly talking to the owner while the other snuck inside and stole valuable items.
The Attorney General’s Office says it began with a tip from the Millcreek Township Police then turned into a statewide investigation involving the United States Marshal Service.
They’re facing multiple charges, including corrupt organizations, conspiracy and burglary.
“These defendants are charged with conduct that includes seeking out seniors, distracting them, invading their home, and in some cases stealing thousands of dollars of cash and personal belongings,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in a press release. “Let this send a loud and clear message — if you target older Pennsylvanians, we’re going to hold you to account.”
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, two local groups are teaming up to help veterans and their families find jobs.
The Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair will take place at Heinz Field from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
“Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best.
Registration is free for all members of the military transitioning to civilian life, veterans, and military spouses and dependents.
RecruitMilitary is also offering a $20 gift card to all who attend in an effort to offset time and travel costs.
To register and see which companies are looking to fill positions on Thursday, head to the event’s webpage at this link.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big and beloved event is coming back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.
The annual Home and Garden Show always attracts thousands of people to downtown Pittsburgh.
Yes, the Home and Garden Show.
No need to check your calendars though. This is the fall portion of the show.
WATCH: Fall Home And Garden Shoe Is Back
It will be a little bit smaller than the annual big show in the springtime. But there will still be plenty of vendors on hand who can help you with your home improvement needs.
Workers began setting up for the show on Wednesday morning.
Pittsburgh Today Live will be there on Friday morning to kick off the convention.
The show runs all weekend – Oct. 8, 9, and 10.
The spring version of the show is set for March 4-13, 2022.
For more information on the Home & Garden Show, visit their website here.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone, including children and the people who care for them. A new study shows that 140,000 kids have lost a caregiver to the coronavirus.
From April 2020 through June 2021, a new study shows one out of every 500 children has lost a primary or secondary caregiver. Children of racial and ethnic backgrounds are affected the most, but doctors say there are ways to help cope.
“Deaths are higher than they’ve been in months. In September 90 people have died of COVID-19 in Allegheny County,” said Allegheny County Health Department Director Dr....
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In just a matter of days, the area’s newest highway will finally open.
The Southern Beltway is the first major road built in the region since the Parkway North opened in 1989.
“It’s been a fun ride. A quite challenging project,” Steve Hrvoich said.
That ride is about to take a major turn. Hrvoich, who is with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, gave KDKA’s Amy Wadas an exclusive tour of the Southern Beltway, also known as Toll I-576.
The beltway is 19 miles long, from Interstate 79 at the Allegheny and Washington counties line to...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a great year for Animal Friends connecting families and people with their newest furry family member.
On Tuesday, the shelter celebrated its 1,000th adoption in 2021.
Bali, a dog adopted by a family of four, was the shelter’s 1,000th adoption.
“Thank you to everyone who has opened their hearts and homes to our residents,” the shelter said on its Facebook page.
Congratulations to Animal Friends and here’s to 1,000 more.
If you want to help Animal Friends or find a new furry member for your family, check out their website at this link.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger visited Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens while in Pittsburgh for a show.
In a tweet posted to his official Twitter account, Jagger shared a photo from a visit to Phipps on Tuesday.
“Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time!” he tweeted.
Thanks Pittsburgh for giving us a great time! pic.twitter.com/9HeGMtAkAa
— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) October 6, 2021
Phipps reposted Jagger’s photo on Facebook, along with the caption: “Thanks for the visit, Sir Mick Jagger! Hope you had a ‘Ruby Tuesday’ among the flowers at Phipps!”
The Rolling Stones played in front of a packed house at Heinz Field on Monday.
The band tweeted that its first show in Pittsburgh was on June 17, 1964, at West View Park.
This poster is from the Rolling Stones first ever show in Pittsburgh on June 17 1964 and tonight they return once again as the No Filter 2021 tour continues! 🎸 pic.twitter.com/M2vIImm09P
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) October 4, 2021
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former NFL player and Jeannette native Terrelle Pryor has been arrested following an alleged altercation with his girlfriend in Penn Township.
Pryor is facing charges of simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
Penn Township Police were called to a house in Pryor’s hometown of Jeanette around 1 a.m.
Pryor’s girlfriend, identified in the criminal complaint at Shalaya Briston, called 911 after he allegedly starting throwing pumpkins at her vehicle while she tried to drive away, police said.
“We took Terrelle Pryor into custody last night for assaulting a female. That doesn’t sit in any of our...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Westinghouse staff member is on paid administrative leave after Pittsburgh Public Schools said a video showed them pulling a student down the hallway by her hair.
In a statement on Wednesday, the district said the video was taken on Sept 24, and the incident was reported to the school on Sept. 28.
The video, obtained by KDKA on Wednesday, shows the staff member pulling the student by her hair down a hallway and staircase.
WATCH: Chris Hoffman Reports
“At Pittsburgh Public Schools, we take these kinds of incidents very seriously. The employee is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an investigation. Families and staff at the school have been notified of the incident,” PPS’ statement said.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cell phone service was an issue in parts of western Pennsylvania Wednesday.
The fire marshal in Freeport said they were aware that cell phone service was “unreliable” in parts of the borough, especially for those with Verizon. Some people in Armstrong County couldn’t get through to 911 on their cell phones.
The county says crews repaired two fiber cables that had been cut and all service has been restored.
