Annual Walk For Apraxia Held At Highmark Stadium

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big and beloved event is coming back to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend. The annual Home and Garden Show always attracts thousands of people to downtown Pittsburgh. Yes, the Home and Garden Show. No need to check your calendars though. This is the fall portion of the show. WATCH: Fall Home And Garden Shoe Is Back It will be a little bit smaller than the annual big show in the springtime. But there will still be plenty of vendors on hand who can help you with your home improvement needs. Workers began setting up for the show on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh Today Live will be there on Friday morning to kick off the convention. The show runs all weekend – Oct. 8, 9, and 10. The spring version of the show is set for March 4-13, 2022. For more information on the Home & Garden Show, visit their website here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO