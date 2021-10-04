CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Why do leaves change color in fall?

By Rachel Duensing, Nexstar Media Wire
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHelA_0cGICBlg00

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) – It’s something we look forward to every year: the leaves changing colors, lighting up the landscape with a gorgeous array of colors. But why does this happen?

In short, the leaves are dying.

It is a little morbid to think about something so beautiful in that way, but that’s the short answer.

The long answer has to do with chlorophyll.

Chlorophyll is found within cells of all plants, including in leaves, and plays an important role in photosynthesis, which keeps plants alive. Chlorophyll absorbs sunlight and gives a leaf the energy it will use to break down carbon dioxide and water into food. This happens most often during the spring and summer months, leaving the leaves bright and green.

Why the sky will be turning a richer shade of blue

While we see green more vibrantly, there are other pigments within leaves year-round. The green is simply outshining the other colors.

During the fall, as temperatures cool and the days have less sunlight, chlorophyll is not creating as much food for the plant and it starts to break down. As it breaks down, the green pigment fades away leaving behind the yellow, orange, and red we associate with fall foliage.

The exact color of fall leaves depends on the types of trees where you live.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Media groups welcome 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for journalists

Journalists, human rights groups and other activists enthusiastically welcomed the awarding of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize to two reporters at a time when media around the world face new pressures and crackdowns from the authorities. Friday’s announcement awarding the peace prize to Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Weather#Fall Foliage#Photosynthesis
The Hill

Why Elon Musk is moving Tesla from California to Texas

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Thursday that the company will relocate its headquarters. The Austin facility will be approximately five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from the downtown area, Musk said. But Musk added that the company is not leaving the Golden State altogether. Tesla CEO Elon Musk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

789
Followers
556
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy