Do I have to start the vaccination process over if I wait to get the second COVID-19 shot?

By Anna King, Nexstar Media Wire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. ( WOWK ) – For those who received a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, two doses are required to be considered “fully vaccinated.” But what if you missed that second dose? Do you have to start all over?

There’s a 28-day waiting period between the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and when you should get your second. For the Pfizer vaccine, there’s a 21-day waiting period.

Whether you should soldier on or start over depends on how long it’s been since your first dose.

“If you have forgotten to take your (second) dose, and it has reached that six-month period, it is better at that time – because we have so many people qualifying for that third dose – to go ahead and start over that vaccination process,” said Dr. Sherri Young, the health officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department in West Virginia.

Who’s eligible for Pfizer booster shots after CDC announcement?

Young suggests if it’s been six months or longer since your first dose, you should treat your second dose as a first dose, then wait the three or four weeks necessary (depending on your vaccine’s manufacturer) and get a third dose. “That way you know you’re fully protected and fully immunized,” she said.

She said waiting too long to receive the second dose could change the effectiveness of the vaccine.

“What we do know is that even if you’ve had your two doses, after about six to eight months, you start losing that immunity. So, if you’ve only had one shot, then you are going to start losing that immunity as well,” Young said.

How much of a delay is OK before starting over is recommended?

“If you get to about the six-week period and you remember, go ahead and get that vaccine. But if you wait that full six months, it’s time to start that vaccination process over again, just out of an abundance of safety,” said Young.

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

That’s the official recommendation from Pfizer, Young said. A similar official recommendation is expected to come from Moderna, she said.

“First, talk to your health care provider, but it may be time to restart those shots. Just so you get the maximum benefit,” she said.

She said when you’re going in for your second shot, be sure to bring your vaccination card. This will allow health care officials to easily see when you received your first dose, and they can help you determine the next steps.

If you lost your card, the health department says that information has also been stored in various locations, so health officials are able to find it for you.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheConversationAU

Who can’t have a COVID vaccine and how do I get a medical exemption?

As Australia works towards getting 80% of over-16s fully vaccinated against COVID and higher, there’s more pressure to mandate vaccination across a range of sectors. Some sectors in certain states and territories already have a COVID vaccine mandate in place, such as health and aged-care staff. Victoria last week mandated COVID vaccination for all authorised workers in the state, which has been a tough but necessary decision. Governments and businesses are also considering mandates for many other groups. Vaccine passports are also on the way, meaning you’ll need to show proof of being fully vaccinated to do things like travel internationally, and...
WORLD
Blueridgenow.com

CDC approves Pfizer COVID booster shots. Who can get it? Can I mix vaccine shots?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people 65 and older and those at high risk. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky approved the recommendations from an agency advisory panel as one the group rejected. The panel had declined to include booster shots for health care and other workers at higher risk of exposure to the virus.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Black Mountain News

'I don't have COVID': Doctor says some COVID patients deny virus, decry vaccines from their deathbed

A Michigan doctor says some COVID-19 patients continue to deny their diagnosis or denounce vaccines from their deathbeds. Matthew Trunsky, a pulmonologist and director of the palliative care unit at a Beaumont Health hospital in southeastern Michigan, has gained national attention after recounting what some patents gravelly ill with coronavirus have told him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFMY NEWS2

'I have no regrets' | Moms open up about getting vaccinated while expecting after CDC issues urgent alert for pregnant women to get COVID-19 shot

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Triad moms are encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the CDC released urgent guidance recommending the shot for women carrying a child. The latest guidance from the CDC came out Wednesday. The organization said it recommends the shot either before or during pregnancy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wvtm13.com

COVID-19 Q&A: Do I still need to get vaccinated if I've had the virus?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — WVTM 13 is working with health experts to get you the facts on any questions you may have related to the COVID-19 vaccines. In this segment, a viewer asks WVTM 13's Ian Reitz if people who have had COVID-19 should still get vaccinated? Dr. David Kimberlin at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Children's hospitals answers in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
EatThis

If You Got Moderna or J&J, Here's When Your Boosters May Come

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" and spoke with show host Dr. Marc Siegel about COVID-vaccine booster shots and the possibility of people getting a second J&J shot, or even mixing vaccines and said "we anticipate we will have our next steps in our booster vaccination campaign for those people in a few short weeks." Read on for five key points—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
