Binance Bolsters its Security Efforts, Appoints Former IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents
Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, both former Special Agents of the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit in Washington, D.C. Tigran joins Binance as VP of Global Intelligence and Investigations after a decade...www.newsbtc.com
Comments / 0