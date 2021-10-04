Binance Bolsters its Security Efforts, Appoints Former IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. A man on trial faces serious criminal charges. His freedom hangs in the balance, and so he throws all caution to the wind. White-collar lawyer? Who needs that? So, he chooses what he calls a “no-collar” lawyer: presumably, the kind of lawyer depicted in movies who would do anything for his client in order to win. And likely, if necessary, that lawyer would be willing to go down trying, along with his client.

LAW ・ 19 HOURS AGO