Binance Bolsters its Security Efforts, Appoints Former IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agents

By NewsBTC
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announced the appointment of Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, both former Special Agents of the Internal Revenue Service—Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) Cyber Crimes Unit in Washington, D.C. Tigran joins Binance as VP of Global Intelligence and Investigations after a decade...

cryptopolitan.com

Binance exchange appoints key regulators as it strives to attain compliance

Binance exchange appoints IRS agents to boost compliance department. Changpeng Zhao says he is ready to step down as CEO for regulatory professional. Exchange ready to become a centralized firm to avoid more regulatory crackdown. Binance exchange towards becoming regulatory compliant has again appointed two former U.S. Internal Revenue Service...
ECONOMY
decrypt.co

Binance Hires IRS Agent Who Helped Crack Silk Road Case

Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao speaks at the 2021 Ethereal Summit. Former special agent Tigran Gambaryan becomes Binance's VP of Global Intelligence and Investigations. Binance hired another IRS investigator familiar with crypto. The moves are part of Binance's attempt to clean up its reputation. Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAX

Special Agent in Charge/Springfield named

Director Christopher Wray has named David G. Nanz as the special agent in charge of the Springfield Field Office in Illinois. Mr. Nanz most recently served in the Inspection Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington. Mr. Nanz joined the FBI as a special agent in 2001. He was first assigned...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
buzzfeednews.com

The DOJ Is Investigating Americans For War Crimes Allegedly Committed While Fighting With Far-Right Extremists In Ukraine

KYIV — One chilly day in February, Craig Lang, a former US Army soldier wanted for allegedly killing a married couple in Florida, pleaded with three stern-faced judges in a Kyiv courtroom to allow him to stay in Ukraine. He first came in 2015 to fight with a far-right paramilitary unit, defending the country from Russia-backed forces. And he believed that if he were extradited back to the US, he could face war crimes charges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
Business Insider

The DNC-connected lawyer charged in the Durham probe says the indictment doesn't even explain what he's accused of lying to the FBI about

In September, Special Counsel John Durham accused a DNC-connected lawyer of lying to the FBI. The lawyer, Michael Sussman, now argues that the indictment is too vague to defend himself against. Sussman informed the FBI of connections between the Trump Organization and a Russian bank. The attorney charged in special...
U.S. POLITICS
KTLA

California eases gang enhanced sentence rules under bill signed by Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday approved limiting prison terms for those associated with street gangs, among several criminal justice bills restricting enhancements that can add years to offenders’ sentences. In doing so he followed recommendations from an advisory committee the most populous state created last year to continue reducing criminal penalties in the latest […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law.com

When the Criminal Attorney Self-Appoints To Tell All

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. A man on trial faces serious criminal charges. His freedom hangs in the balance, and so he throws all caution to the wind. White-collar lawyer? Who needs that? So, he chooses what he calls a “no-collar” lawyer: presumably, the kind of lawyer depicted in movies who would do anything for his client in order to win. And likely, if necessary, that lawyer would be willing to go down trying, along with his client.
LAW
Dark Reading

Hardware Bolsters Medical Device Security

The medical device industry has transformed over the last decade, driven by an explosion in the Internet of Mobile Things and increased connectivity. As complexity around the technology, supply chains, and management of these devices grows, so have security concerns. Traditionally benefiting from no connectivity, or security through obscurity, today's medical devices are complex systems with multiple layers of commodity-based hardware and software. As a result, medical devices today are more vulnerable to generic threats that target mainstream software libraries and operating systems like Windows and Linux. In fact, according to the "Healthcare Breach Report 2021," medical device attacks increased by 55% in 2020.
ELECTRONICS
Fox News

Former State Department official blasts Biden administration after WHO announced re-opening of COVID-19 probe

Former State Department official Thomas DiNanno blasted the Biden administration for "denying that there is a problem" shortly after the World Health Organization announced it would re-open its investigation into the origins of COVID-19. DiNanno appeared on "America's Newsroom" Thursday, accusing the Biden White House of avoiding the issue in its entirety.
POTUS
CBS Chicago

Inspector General’s Office Completes Probe Of Anjanette Young Raid And Its Fallout

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nine months after launching an investigation into “possible misconduct” by city officials for how they handled the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young and the aftermath, Inspector General Joseph Ferguson said his office has completed its probe, and will send its report to the mayor’s office next week. “We’re done with the investigation and it will go to the administration next week, we hope,” Ferguson, who is stepping down on Oct. 15, after 12 years as the city’s top watchdog, told aldermen at a budget hearing on Thursday. Ferguson said the Lightfoot administration will have “a period of...
CHICAGO, IL

