The price is going high as per Kusama price analysis. Bullish momentum has drawn price levels to $356.4. Support is still maintained at $290 level. The recent Kusama price analysis is showing signs of bullish activity, as the bulls have returned back to the price charts. The price went down during the last week, but the bulls have managed to escape the bearish obstruction. The rise in price has been quite considerable as it has heightened up to $356 in the last 24-hours. Further increase in price can be expected as the hourly prediction is in the bullish direction as well.

