Sarah Speer named to Mid Minnesota Board

Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union (MMFCU) recently announced the appointment of Sarah Speer to its Board of Directors. Speer is currently the marketing and public relations manager at Sourcewell in Staples. She previously worked in marketing at Good Samaritan Society and at MMFCU. Speer is married with two daughters and has resided in the Brainerd area for 18 years. In her spare time, she likes to read, backpack, travel, and enjoy the local community.