Sporting Kansas City defeat Houston Dynamo 4-2 to cap off perfect week

Sunday’s contest between Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City is a traditional ‘six-pointer.’ With just one point separating the two teams, and the Colorado Rapids lurking just behind Seattle, the importance of the match cannot be overstated. Viewers on FS1/FOX Deportes (4 PM PT) will be blessed watching the number 1 and number 6 attacks in the West and the number 1 and number 3 defensive teams. Their expected Goals numbers are just as strong, with KC at 3rd in xGD in the West and Seattle at 4th.

MLS ・ 13 DAYS AGO