Trey Lance Comes on In Relief of Jimmy Garoppolo

Every week, fantasy football owners hope there are no injuries, but we also know that a big injury, especially at RB, leads to the best pickups. So, again, while we definitely don't root for guys to get hurt, we're also quick see opportunity when they do. Our top Week 5 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds are headlined by such players, as Bears handcuff Damien Williams is line to be a starter for at least a game or two depending on the severity of David Montgomery's knee injury and Trey Lance might be taking over at QB in San Francisco if Jimmy Garoppolo's calf injury keeps him out. Fortunately, there weren't many more key players who left games early, but plenty more potential breakouts had nice performances, including Sam Darnold, Dawson Knox, Dalton Schultz, Hunter Renfrow, and Darnell Mooney.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO