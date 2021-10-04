CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trey Lance Comes on In Relief of Jimmy Garoppolo

By Sports Grid
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrey Lance is the latest quarterback to be thrust into a starting role due to an injury. Lance came on in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo, who injured his calf against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Garoppolo was on the sidelines for the start of the second half, with Lance calling the signals under center.

