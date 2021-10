BOSTON (CBS) — When Patriots owner Robert Kraft caught up with Tom Brady prior to Sunday night’s game, we only saw the conversation. Despite the numerous cameras and microphones surrounding the two, we didn’t hear it. Now, though, we have a snippet of their conversation, courtesy of a promo for “Inside The NFL.” The first part of their conversation went like this: BRADY: Hey, handsome. How you doing? KRAFT: I like your new ‘do. BRADY: Do ya? KRAFT: Yeah. BRADY: Nice and short. How you doing? KRAFT: Oh, miss you, man. BRADY: Miss you too. You look good, as always. KRAFT: I’m proud of ya. BRADY: Thanks. "I'm proud of ya." Robert Kraft...

