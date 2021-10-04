Giants' Wilmer Flores: Plates pair in win

Belt went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 7-2 win over Colorado. The first baseman opened the scoring with a first-inning solo shot before giving San Francisco the lead again with a three-run blast in the fifth. In the process, Belt helped the 2021 Giants tie and then set the franchise record for homers in a season -- the team now has 236 and counting with a week left in the campaign. Individually, it's been a career year in the power department for Belt, who has 29 long balls and a .593 slugging percentage with 59 RBI, 64 runs scored and three stolen bases in just 96 contests.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO