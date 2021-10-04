CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants' Wilmer Flores: Plates pair in win

 5 days ago

Flores went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over San Diego. The 30-year-old continues to solidify his grip on the starting job at first base with Brandon Belt (finger) out. Flores went 8-for-23 (.348) in his last eight games of the season. He slashed .262/.335/.447 with 18 home runs, 53 RBI, 57 runs scored and a stolen base across 436 plate appearances while seeing time all around the infield. Should he falter during the Giants' postseason run, LaMonte Wade or Darin Ruf could also see time at first base.

