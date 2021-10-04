Giants' Kris Bryant: Scores thrice in win
Bryant went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-4 win over San Diego. The 29-year-old slashed .262/.344/.444 in 51 games after he joined the Giants at the trade deadline. Bryant's power was diminished by playing in Oracle Park, but his ability to play around the diamond will likely come in handy for the NL West champions in the postseason. He finished the year with 25 home runs, 10 stolen bases, 73 RBI and 86 runs scored in 586 plate appearances overall.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0