Royals' Carlos Santana: Three hits in season finale

Hernandez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tigers, allowing two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out one. The right-hander fought his control, tossing only 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, but after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, Hernandez settled in before turning things over to the bullpen. The 24-year-old will take a 3.68 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 74:41 K:BB through 85.2 innings into what should be his final appearance of the season next week at home against Cleveland.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO