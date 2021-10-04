Royals' Carlos Santana: Three hits in season finale
Santana went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 7-3 loss to Minnesota. While the first baseman could be counted on for solid on-base abilities in the first half of the season, he slumped badly after the All-Star break. In the end, Santana posted a .214/.319/.342 slash line, leading to a career-low .660 OPS in 158 games. Outside of a resurgent 2019, Santana's been on a noticeable downward slide since 2016. He's still under contract for 2022, but top prospect Nick Pratto could force Kansas City's hand in spring training after batting .266 across 123 games between Double-A and Triple-A.www.cbssports.com
