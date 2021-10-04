MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rain chances increase this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a comfortable morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is just a 20% chance of a stray shower forming late this afternoon and evening.

Any evening showers end quickly, and overnight lows will be in the low 70s. It should be another warm day with highs near 90 Tuesday. We only have a 10% chance of rain tomorrow.

The rain chances increase to 30% Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. Scattered afternoon showers are possible each day into the weekend. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

A front gets close to us this weekend, but it does not look to sweep through and cool us down.

