3 Interview Strategies That Save Companies Millions Each Year, According to Science

Early this year, Geico Insurance released a television commercial titled "Better Together." In the spot, Geico's famous gecko begins musing about the inappropriateness of introducing porcupines to a balloon factory. He concludes, "Now, that'd be a mess. For starters, porcupines are, er, famously no good in a team setting." Of course, even as the gecko pauses for a beat in his delivery, the viewer naturally expects him to comment on the disastrous combination of sharp quills and balloons. But instead, we're treated to an out of the blue generalization which has the same disqualifying effect on the poor porcupines. Oddly, as humorous as the line from the gecko was intended to be, we're inclined to believe it. That's because when things are painted with a broad brush, the paint tends to stick--like the widely held belief that Millennials (also known as Gen Y, the generation born between 1981 and 1996) are selfish, entitled brats.

