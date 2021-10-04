CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

3 Interview Strategies That Save Companies Millions Each Year, According to Science

By Nick Hobson
Inc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterviewing is one of the most important steps in the lifecycle of an employee. The average bad hiring decision can cost an organization approximately 30 percent of the bad hire's first-year earnings, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Not to mention the psychological costs that a bad hire can have on a team's culture.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Top Data Science Interview Prep

There are many guides to data science interviews out there on the web, but few stress the importance of interactions with colleagues and the effects of data science on the business, rather than only focusing on machine learning algorithm concepts. Of course, all are critical concepts and skills to master, but it is worthwhile to focus on the less technical aspects of data science as well. With that being said, I will be outlining three areas of practice that should be integrated into your data science interview prep below.
SCIENCE
Inc.com

Why Millions of Women are Leaving the Workforce

Welcome to Inc.'s Planet Purpose podcast--where we examine how companies can focus on their purpose and transform their brands. Join co-hosts Scott Goodson, Yolanda White, and Chip Walker as they put purpose-driven companies under the microscope while offering insights and analysis. On this week's episode:. The pandemic continues to amplify...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Inc.com

How to Create More Engagement in the Workplace Amid Growing Employee Burnout

Whether your team works remotely or they're back to spending the majority of their time in the office, most entrepreneurs are faced with the same problem: creating engagement in the workplace. Your team is perhaps your most valuable resource, but quite often, they don't live up to their full potential....
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Behavioral Science#Race#Otis Employment Test#Raven
hbr.org

6 Strategies to Help Your Company Weather Inflation

With the economic recovery gaining steam amid an uncertain pandemic path, companies are scrambling to deal with increasing commodity prices, supply constraints, and higher wages caused by labor shortages. In the first half of 2021, the producer price index (PPI) rose 10% in the G7 countries. The PPI measures the prices of goods immediately postproduction and serves as a critical indicator of the pressure facing companies.
BUSINESS
Fast Company

This is why you’re never satisfied with your accomplishments, according to science

Watch the Fast Company Innovation Festival Live now. Remember that big thing you achieved three months ago? Neither do I. The half-life on happiness feels awfully short these days, and as the years go on the ambition we had in our twenties becomes increasingly hard to channel. You set goals and chase after them…but what about all that time you spend in the Upside-Down trying to get there? Shouldn’t that be pleasurable, too?
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

How to find the best work-life balance for you, according to science

The pandemic has heightened people's feelings of doubt about work's impact on their sense of purpose and quality of life. Some think that if we didn't need to work, we would automatically be happier, but this isn't necessarily the case. This expert argues that we need a combination of eudaimonic...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
Inc.com

New Report Reveals What Employees Will and Won't Tolerate at Work

After 18 months of uncertainty, stress, and adaptation on the job, employees know what they will and won't tolerate at work--and soaring resignation numbers are the result. That's the top-line finding of "The Great Resignation," Workhuman's fall 2021 international survey. Nearly 4 in 10 workers said they're planning to look for a new job in the coming year, a figure that should terrify workforce planners and managers alike.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Discouraged About Your Business? You Might Not be Measuring Your Progress Right

Do you ever feel like things in your business aren't going quite as well as you'd like? Or that the success you desire is just out of reach? Entrepreneurs are known for having big ambitions, and that drive is part of what makes for a successful one. But it can also be debilitating. When our business doesn't meet our expectations, it's easy to focus on everything that went wrong, and every goal we didn't meet.
ECONOMY
EatThis

Common Habits That Age You Faster, According to Science

Aging is inevitable. Premature aging doesn't have to be. Unfortunately—despite Americans' eagerness to embrace anti-aging cosmetics, supplements and regimens—aging before your time is all too common. That's because too many of us indulge in everyday habits that science has found can rapidly age our bodies, inside and out. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
Inc.com

You Should Rethink What You Think You Know About Hiring Millennials

Early this year, Geico Insurance released a television commercial titled "Better Together." In the spot, Geico's famous gecko begins musing about the inappropriateness of introducing porcupines to a balloon factory. He concludes, "Now, that'd be a mess. For starters, porcupines are, er, famously no good in a team setting." Of course, even as the gecko pauses for a beat in his delivery, the viewer naturally expects him to comment on the disastrous combination of sharp quills and balloons. But instead, we're treated to an out of the blue generalization which has the same disqualifying effect on the poor porcupines. Oddly, as humorous as the line from the gecko was intended to be, we're inclined to believe it. That's because when things are painted with a broad brush, the paint tends to stick--like the widely held belief that Millennials (also known as Gen Y, the generation born between 1981 and 1996) are selfish, entitled brats.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Science Reveals How Elon Musk Can Work 120 Hours Per Week. It Has Nothing to Do With Time Management

It's no secret that Elon Musk puts a tremendous number of hours into his work, famously working upwards of 120 hours per week, and sharing his opinion that founders need to work 80-plus hours a week. The astronomical number leaves many wondering how he finds time to sleep and exhausted by the thought of working so much. It appears as though the founder of multiple companies and father of seven has more hours in the day than others. And, of course, while this isn't so, there is something Musk has that others don't.
SCIENCE
Inc.com

CEOs Make 1,322 Percent More Now Than in 1978. This Is Why It's Hurting Your Company.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, CEOs now earn 320 times as much as a typical worker. In the 1970s, that number was only in the 30s. This pay gap is troubling for both employees and CEOs. For employees, unable to keep up with the rising cost of goods, salaries may soon be unable to cover the cost of day-to-day necessities. For CEOs, the same consumers they relied on for growth may be hard to find in years to come--precisely because wages are slowly becoming "unlivable."
LABOR ISSUES
Inc.com

This Founder Took on One of the U.S. Health Care System's Biggest Problems and Saved Customers $30 Billion

In 2011, tech industry veteran Doug Hirsch launched digital health care marketplace GoodRx with Scott Marlette and Trevor Bezdek. With 20 million people now using it every month to find affordable prescription medications, GoodRx has saved them $30 billion. Hirsch has continued to serve as co-CEO since taking the company public last year. We asked him how he's kept it healthy through all the changes.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Inc.com

8 Ways to Keep Your Company and Your Mindset From Getting Stale

As I "grew up" in business in big companies, including IBM, I always wondered why the real innovations seemed to come from startups, while we had more resources and more experience. Later, in my second career as an entrepreneur with startups, I realized that limited resources and fresh insights actually...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

How to Thrive in a Competitive Industry With No Experience, According to Hint Founder and CEO Kara Goldin

MAKING A CAREER CHANGE IN MIDSTREAM will always be risky, but Kara Goldin is a risk taker. In 2005, Goldin, who had previously left her job as VP of shopping and e-commerce at America Online, founded unsweetened flavored-water company Hint. At the time, unsweetened flavored water wasn't even a category in the beverage industry. Hint eventually became the drink of choice for those who want to avoid soft drinks but find plain water boring. With a valuation above $150 million, the San Francisco-based brand is also wildly popular among employees at Bay Area tech companies.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of Major Food Shortage In The United States

If you've recently been shopping, you may have noticed that many items are out of stock. Unfortunately, food shortages are becoming more common due to supply chain issues and various economic factors. And, if experts are correct, the shortages could significantly worsen in the coming months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy