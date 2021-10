Manchester United keeper David de Gea says the club are capable of winning trophies thanks to signing Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane.The statement of intent comes after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side crashed out of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday following a defeat at the hands of West Ham.The club are looking for their first trophy since 2017, and Solskjaer’s first since taking over in 2018, and De Gea insists now is their time.The keeper told Sky Sports: “We signed good players [in the summer] and we already had a good squad. We are there at the top of the league...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO