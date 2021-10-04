How should Lee Johnson approach the Lincoln game on Tuesday after being humbled by Pompey?
First and foremost, I'd expect Lee Johnson to be looking for a much more focused and professional attitude from the team when we play Lincoln. The fact that we don't have a league game for two weeks is not ideal, but I actually think that Johnson will be viewing the match as an excellent opportunity to begin to draw a line under Saturday's result as we build towards Gillingham.
