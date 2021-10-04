CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

How should Lee Johnson approach the Lincoln game on Tuesday after being humbled by Pompey?

By Editor Gav
SB Nation
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst and foremost, I’d expect Lee Johnson to be looking for a much more focused and professional attitude from the team when we play Lincoln. The fact that we don’t have a league game for two weeks is not ideal, but I actually think that Johnson will be viewing the match as an excellent opportunity to begin to draw a line under Saturday’s result as we build towards Gillingham.

rokerreport.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Should Lee Johnson give two up front more of a chance this season?

I don’t think that Johnson’s mentality right now is fixated on any one particular system or set of players. He’s pretty much consistently rotated his side out since the start of the season bar when performances have been so good that he literally cannot drop players. But, I can’t deny that Broadhead and Stewart looked brilliant together with McGeady, giving our front three some flow and purpose which Cheltenham simply couldn’t deal with.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
Person
Lee Burge
Person
Dan Neil
Person
Frederik Alves
fourfourtwo.com

Tony Mowbray hails dazzling Ben Brereton Diaz after Cardiff are humbled

Tony Mowbray praised the ‘extraordinary’ workrate of Ben Brereton Diaz after the striker hit a hat-trick in Blackburn’s 5-1 crushing of Cardiff. Rovers maintained their impressive start to the Sky Bet Championship season by thumping the Bluebirds and Chile international Brereton Diaz was at the heart of it. Sam Gallagher...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Portsmouth#Water Sports
Plainsman

Johnson records 300 game

Johnson started play in the Dakota League on Sept. 23 with the 47th perfect game of his career. He followed with games of 247 and 222 for a 769 series.
SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Johnson shines in passing game

For the first three games of the season, the football hasn't found a home in the hands of Keagan Johnson. That all changed for the flashy freshman in the fourth game of the season. He hauled in a great throw from Spencer Petras for a 43 yard score in the first quarter and then grabbed a second pass for 49 yards later in the game.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Young guns put on a show on Tuesday - which of Sunderland’s players impressed you?

Young Ellis Taylor looks good, has clever movement and good pace - it feels like he’s going to do something mad at some point and show people just how talented he is. Sohna looked impressive at times considering who he was up against; it was only the second time I’ve seen him outside the U23s, so it’s a bit early to judge, but he’s about a year away from the regular first team.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Reading U23 1-1 Birmingham City U23: Match Report

A late goal from Birmingham City under-23s cancelled out Mamadi Camara’s third goal in as many games, extending Reading under-23s’ winless run to five games. The Royals made three changes from their previous fixture, with Harvey Collins, Ethan Bristow and Michael Stickland all starting in place of Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Kelvin Abrefa and Jahmari Clarke.
SOCCER
scorebooklive.com

Grant vs. Lincoln football game suspended after 2 plays

Friday night’s Portland Interscholastic League football game between Grant and Lincoln was suspended because of a power failure at Wells High School in Southwest Portland. The game kicked off as scheduled and two plays were run from scrimmage before the outage took place. Devin Eskew of KPTV reported that only half of the field lighting had returned after a lengthy delay, and officials and school administrators decided to postpone the remainder of the contest.
PORTLAND, OR
SB Nation

SAFC fans invited to watch Sunderland legend Len Ashurst’s funeral online

A celebration of the life of Len Ashurst, who died at the age of 82 on 25th September this year, will take place this coming Monday, 11th October at 2pm. Ashurst was born in Liverpool on 10 March, 1939, and made 458 appearances over 13 years as a player at Sunderland before moving onto Hartlepool, where his managerial career started.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Season So Far: How are Sunderland shaping up?

So, the 2021/2022 season is beginning to take shape, we’re starting to get a clearer picture of who League One’s form teams are, as well as where Sunderland currently fit into the promotion race. Saturday’s defeat against Portsmouth, where just about everything went pear-shaped, was followed by a solid victory...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy