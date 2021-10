Oh Great, another international break... And so international week is on us, yet again. A mere four weeks after the last one - and a month before the next. The other day there was a news story doing the rounds that, according to the Office for National Statistics, one-third of Britons have seriously wished death on someone else. Now I don’t know about you, but I could really get on board with that survey if it was directed towards the person, or persons who decided to schedule this batsh*t round of fixtures in consecutive months. Yet again.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO