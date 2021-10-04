Fan Letters: “That match should have never started,” says RR reader Anthony

We were well beaten yesterday because of the conditions I.M.O. Refs in league 1 are shite. That match should have never started because the referee must have known the weather forecast. The four corners were unplayable. WATERLOGGED. Anybody can see from the still photos that the pitch was unplayable. You all know as much as I do that our game plan is to use our wing backs to attack the corners of the pitch. That’s how we have been effective so far. Yesterday’s pitch didn’t allow it. Portsmouth’s head coach even admitted that they had used the shallow end better than us. Also he agreed with LJ that he would have questioned the officials about abandoning the match if it was the other way round. Down the road, Aldershot’s home match was abandoned at half time. Funny enough the home team were losing 0-2. Makes you wonder. I know that I see things with my red and white tinted glasses but that’s me. I hate the international breaks. God help us if F.I.F.A introduces the world cup every two years. Three weeks to the next home match. Ridiculous. Stay positive.