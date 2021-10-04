"I Pray We Continue..." - Pep Guardiola Evaluates Man City's Games With Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool

Manchester City completed a tough week of fixtures with a well contested 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

The Blues started the run with an emphatic victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Gabriel Jesus' lone goal was the difference in an all-around near-perfect performance against a title rival.

The Premier League clashes were broke up by a clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday. Lionel Messi was the difference on the night, but there were plenty of positives from City's performance.

Ending the week with the aforementioned draw against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, Pep Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports about his side's performance and how they've coped in a mental week.

"What a game!" the Catalan began.

"That is the reason in the last year Manchester City and Liverpool were always there because we try to play in this way. Unfortunately, we couldn't win - but we didn't lose."

"That's why the Premier League is the best [that it could go either way]. It was great, really great."

"It is what it is. The result is the result and we cannot change it. I know how difficult it is against these players and this manager. Every time it is an incredible challenge for us."

After such a hectic schedule, Guardiola believes his players have proven they're a 'great team.'

"The way we played at Stamford Bridge, in Paris and today shows we are a great team. When we lose the way we play in Paris and draw today it is good. I pray we continue and players come back from their national teams safe."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra