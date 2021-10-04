CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grading the Packers: Solid marks across the board in 27-17 win over the Steelers

By JIM POLZIN
 5 days ago

Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. Offense: B+After a promising opening series stalled following a sack on third down, the Packers’ next five drives resulted in points. The running game was complementing the passing game and the result was three touchdowns and two field goals. If opponents are going to double-team Davante Adams, the Packers need others to step up and Randall Cobb did that out of the slot with five catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Left tackle Yosh Nijman had some rough moments early in his second career start but he and the offensive line were solid the rest of the way.

